Taxpayers in the Verona Area School District will have the lowest school property tax rate in more than two decades, and district leaders assured that exceeding prepayment of debt for Verona Area High School would remain a priority.
That message was made clear when the Verona Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved two final 2022-23 budgets with the same tax levy of $69.1 million, a 7.02% increase from last year, in a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, at VAHS. The levy is the amount of money the district can request from property owners in the form of property taxes.
Regardless of whether voters approve of a $19 million recurring school operations referendum on Nov. 8, the tax rate will be $11.40 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 10% decline from last year and the lowest rate in more than 40 years.
Superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy commended the board for finding a way to make $12.4 million in prepayment of debt if the referendum is approved, while juggling the needs of students, paying teachers with historic property valuation and inflation with a no per-pupil state aid funding increase.
“Knowing that number (tax rate) stays exactly the same with a yes or no also shows a significant amount of faith in our community, but also the commitment of our board of education not to play games with money or a budget,” Clardy said. “To think about the opportunity to know I’m going to a ballot and know I’m not going to make a decision that will not impact my taxes and finances at home, that’s an impossible ask. But our board of education just accomplished that. You deserve statewide recognition for what you just accomplished today.”
If the referendum is approved, the school district’s $88.3 million budget is a 9.7% increase over last year. Revenue in the 2023 budget if the referendum is approved would be $102 million, a 23.9% increase over last year.
If voters approve a refenda question on the ballot to exceed the state-imposed revenue cap the district can request from taxpayers, it would mean a shift in more money to school operations away from prepayment of debt for building the new $160 million VAHS.
District deputy superintendent of business services Chad Wiese said passing a referendum would allow the district to fund a 4.7% consumer price index that could be used in a cost-of-living raise for staff, a $2 per hour raise for hourly support staff, offer tax rate stability and additional staffing flexibility for programs and increased enrollment.
Wiese said the district has built prepayment of the principal and interest payments for VAHS that opened in 2020, into the budget based on the last referendum that was approved in 2017.
“The board has made the decision the past several years to save on interest and we will continue to have that as part of our conversation on an annual basis,” he said. “We have built into this budget an additional $12.4 million in debt payments with a passed referendum.”
The district could transer $18.6 million from a levy in the instructional fund to the debt service fund for prepayment on capital debt, Wiese said.
If the referendum is not approved, Wiese said there will be no increase in the CPI and the district may have to use one-time funding for a year of service credit for staff, plug budget shortfalls, maintain staffing and will not be able to add any staff for an increase in enrollment.
One of the main reasons the district was able to offer a lower tax rate was because of $953.8 million more in property valuation in the district, an 18.6% increase compared to last year. Wiese said the two big factors of property valuation growth came from the closure of the tax incremental finance districts, including one in Fitchburg that includes Target.
Wiese said the back taxes for the TIF district in Fitchburg generated an estimated one-time payment of $2.7 million and added $111 million in property valuation to the district.
New construction valuation in the district was up 3% to just over $185 million.
Wiese said the district will receive $25.4 million in state aid this school year, a slight increase than first projected. District leaders are projecting receiving less state aid for next school year in 2023-24 because of the district’s 16.8% increase in property valuation in relation to the number of students compared to the state.
Wiese said state aid is equalized, which means that if other parts of the state have the same enrollment as Verona with property values increasing less, the state aid calculation shifts because Verona’s taxpayers in the eyes of the state can shoulder more of the taxing burden because the property is worth more in the district.
District director of finance Peter Grender said property value average increases statewide were 14%.
“Since we are a good solid four percentage points above that is why we will also see that aid hit,” Grender said.
Wiese said the district will use $2 million one-time payment to a fund for maintaining school facilities.
“That money has to be used for lengthening the useful life of the facilities we own,” he said.
As part of the budget planning, the district has a long-term plan for capital projects.
“We know we will probably be having conversations in three to five years about new square footage,” he said. “This passing budget allows us to do that in a way so we wouldn't have to ask the community for a $1 to a $1.50 mill rate increase to add new square footage.”
The district has an estimated and unaudited $1.7 million fund balance from the 2022 school year they can transfer into the fund balance, which is projected to be $19 million for 2023.
“Fund balance gives us an opportunity in the future to prepay debt, offset capital expansion and it’s good for our bond rating when we eventually have to borrow money again,” he said. “It’s a sign of our financial stability and health of our school district.”