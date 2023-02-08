When charting a financial path for the 2023-24 budget that may give a raise to teachers, Verona Area School District District deputy superintendent of business services Chad Wiese lives by the slogan, “embrace the unknown.”
Wiese updated the Verona Board of Education on the district’s early 2023-24 budget planning and debt management options for paying off $160 million for the construction of Verona Area High School in a board meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, at VAHS.
“We have to be OK, our team and the board, with the unknown,” Wiese said. “The nice thing that we have going into next year’s state budget is we passed a referendum. We can make informed decisions on what is best for staffing. We can make informed decisions on what is best for compensation and let all the cards fall out in the summer to make sure we have the full story when we get to the fall to finish up the budget.”
Wiese presented salary scenarios for Verona Area Education Association and Verona Educational Support Personnel Association that ranged from 1% to 5% salary increases for step and compression. Compression refers to when a staff member’s years of service do not equal their placement on the VASD salary schedule. The overall cost for the district to fund those salary increases would be $1.59 million for a 2.76% increase from base salary to $4.54 million for a 7.84% increase from base salary.
The consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation that is the top allowable base wage increase for which staff can bargain, is 8.04%. When former Gov. Scott Walker approved the Act 10 law in 2011, that limited the collective bargaining for teachers’ unions to just total wages, and the raises can’t go higher than the increases in the CPI and contracts are limited to one year.
“Each of those increments go up roughly $600,000 every time we built in an additional percentage point of CPI on that salary line,” Wiese said.
School districts across the state await until Gov. Tony Evers unveils his biennial budget plan. The district will likely have to approve teacher contracts in May before the biennial budget is set and administrators won’t know if Verona will receive an increase in per pupil state aid or an increase in equalization aid.
Verona Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen said there has been historic increases in the CPI for two straight years and the district needs to balance that with how inflation may change next year.
“I don’t think anyone would argue a teacher should be paid so much more than what they are currently being paid,” Stier Christensen said. “What is that number and what are the cumulative expenses if it is going to level off or if there is a trough after this?”
Wiese cautioned offering an 8% salary increase for staff for next school year could have other budget effects.
“I think it should also be important to our board and our unions how our compensation packages, including starting pay, compare to area school districts,” he said. “We are quite competitive. We have to make sure we don’t put ourselves in a position where we go 8% (increase) and every other school district is little more conservative and goes 3% … We are out in front of it to the point where we are in catch-up mode with the budget and our ability to manage debt.”
The Verona Area Education Association and the Verona Educational Support Personnel Association agreed to a 2% step year of service increase for this 2022-23 year, but no cost-of-living salary increase until the conclusion of the vote on the Nov. 8 referendum. Once the referendum was approved by about 70% of voters, all staff received a 4.7% cost-of-living increase that included back pay to July 1, 2022, the beginning of the fiscal year. Hourly support staff also received a $2 per hour raise after the referendum was approved.
With the approval operations referendum last fall, Wiese said that gives the district more flexibility and is another tool that could be used to fund a teacher and staffing salary increases. If the district receives more in state aid for 2023-24, Wiese said it would allow the board to extend the additional revenue authority voters approved in the referendum.
The factors used to determine a district’s equalization aid are the number of students, property value and spending, Wiese said.
He said a general rule is districts with higher property value per student receive less aid. Wiese said using 2022-23 state aid factors, if the district would have increased spending by 1% they would have lost $160,000 in aid. If property value in the district would have increased by another 1%, the district would have lost $600,000 in aid.
The district did receive its second Friday count report and received good news from the state. The VASD had 47 more students than they did on the third Friday count in September.
“It will have an impact on the equalization aid formula for next year,” he said.
Wiese said if the 47 new students stay in Verona for next school year it could mean another $500,000 in equalization aid.
“It would not mean more funding,” he said. “It would mean the state is funding more of our school district and our taxpayers are funding less.”
Verona had 272 students in September who lived outside the district’s boundaries who open enrolled into the district, Wiese said.
In March, Wiese said the district will have an insurance update with projected costs and retirement updates are due. The district will compile a mass job posting for positions. In March, Wiese said the board can expect to vote on insurance benefits, get a compensation and base-wage bargaining update and a budget update before teacher contracts are approved.
Wiese will give a debt management update and a preliminary 2023-24 budget forecast in April.
District leaders expect Gov. Evers to give his biennial budget proposal some time in February. They don’t expect a finalized state bi-ennial budget to be signed by Evers until July.