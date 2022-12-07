Every school in the Verona Area School District met or exceeded expectations based on statewide report cards for the 2021-22 school year.
Five members of the VASD’s academic assessment team gave a presentation on the results from the Wisconsin Forward exam and other assessments the district uses to guide learning and raise achievement to the Verona Board of Education in a meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, at Verona Area High School. Since Wisconsin Forward is just a snapshot of a student’s performance on one day, Dr. Angela Hawkins, the VASD assistant superintendent of academic services and equity, said the district uses many other assessments to track student achievement and growth from 4K, kindergarten all the way to high school students.
The VASD’s overall report card score was a 73.7, an exceeds expectations designation. Each school in the district scored a 55.2 or higher on the state report card. The two schools with the highest scores were Verona Area International School (89.2) and New Century Charter School (85.2), which both are classified as significantly exceeds expectations. Verona Area High School (82.4) is one of six other schools in the district that exceeded expectations. The school with the lowest score was Badger Ridge Middle School, which scored a 55.2, which meets some expectations.
“We are on an early journey and transition of accountability in terms of student outcomes,” Superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy said.
The report cards are based on student achievement, academic growth, improvement among academically struggling students and whether students are on track to graduate.
For many years, the one main data point school districts had was the state report card. Now that is just one tool educators use to improve reading and math proficiency.
“While that is a system of accountability that our state, community and our board expects, it’s not the type of metric that allows for strategic moves by our staff,” Clardy said.
Kindergarten and first-grade students are given a STAR Early Literacy screening test three times a year. The STAR Reading test is used with first grade through high school freshmen three times a year across the district. Students in third through eighth grades and high school sophomores take the Wisconsin Forward exam. Multilingual students and English language learners take the ACCESS test. Freshman and sophomores at VAHS take the preACT and juniors take the ACT.
Board member Korbey White said he sees a need to improve the reading proficiency of Black and African American students even before the Wisconsin Forward exam starts in third grade.
“The problem I have with that is when I look at the proficiency with Black and African American students, studies that I have been a part of and witnessed, I see if you don’t get us reading at the third-grade level than we are not going to get to third, fourth, fifth and past that,” White said. “When I see these numbers, I see there is a need there to get Black and African American students proficient way before we start this exam in the third grade level.”
For third through eighth-graders who took the Wisconsin Forward exam in English and language arts, 44.1% of students were proficient, an 11.1% increase from 2020-21. However, 17.1% of Black and African American students were proficient in reading and 10.3% in math.
The district had 96.7% of its third through eighth-graders take the test after only 75.2% took it the year before.
In math, 43.3% of the third through eighth-graders were proficient, an 11.3% increase from 2020-21.
That’s one of the reasons the district uses the STAR Reading assessment because it provides instant feedback on certain reading and math skills that allows teachers to develop an instruction plan during the school year to help struggling students.
Hawkins said results from the Wisconsin Forward exam are not the best to use for teachers trying to improve achievement with students because the results are not available until the year after the exam and questions on the exam can be weighted differently each year depending on what the state’s focus is for a particular year.
That’s why the district uses multiple assessments, including formative teacher-made tests to see if there are any patterns with one particular student group in reading or math.
STAR Reading
The Star Reading test is one of the main assessments the district uses with elementary and middle school students.
“If we start to see regression in a (Wisconsin) Forward assessment and it is mirrored by STAR that tells a story,” said Adam Zingsheim, the VASD director of elementary education.
STAR is a computer-adaptive benchmark test designed to assess students in reading, English, math, science and social studies. For each question a student gets right, the next one becomes a little harder and for each incorrect question, the next becomes a little easier, Zingsheim said. The STAR test takes about 20 minutes. A child receives a unified score based on the difficulty of the questions and the number of correct answers. Unified scores are used to compare performance over time and across grades. The STAR data can be used as both Map and satellite data.
To be proficient in STAR Reading exams, students have to score above the 40th percentile. Zingshiem said the district's mean in STAR Reading English was 57% this fall and the average for STAR Reading in Spanish was 54%.
“When we see growth in STAR we can be confident that when we do the big state assessment in the spring we will see growth there too,” Zingsheim said.
Zingsheim said for a teacher, the MAP data identifies instructional skills gaps and next steps in instruction. A teacher can use the data in a more global way by identifying patterns of achievement gaps to help with learning and support, he said.
Zingsheim said schools scoring 5% or more over the district’s average reading proficiency benchmark (57% for English) are setting a goal for a 1% increase in students meeting reading proficiency by the end of the year. He added that for schools just 1 to 5% over the district mean, teachers are setting a growth goal of 2% or more reaching proficiency standards. Those schools at no increase to 5% below the district mean are setting goals of 3% more of students reaching proficiency benchmarks and those schools at 5% less than the district average have to set a goal for 5% or more of students reaching proficiency.
Zingshiem said STAR Reading allows teachers to help set growth goals for students to reach by the end of the year.
Aspire/PreACT
The ACT Aspire exam was given for the last time last year. The preACT will now be available for freshmen and sophomores at VAHS.
There were 48.7% of high school students who reached the at and above benchmark level on the ACT Aspire reading test in 2021-22. In the ACT Aspire in math, 40.9% of high school students reached the standard. For Black and African American students, only 14.4% reached the benchmark.
The preACT measures assessment in English, math, reading and science.
ACCESS
The ACCESS is a federally-mandated program for students who have had significant interaction with another language other than English and have been identified as needing support to develop English language proficiency.
Rosamaria Laursen, the district’s director of multilingual programs, said ACCESS measures a students’ proficiency in language through listening, speaking, reading, writing, orally, comprehension and are scored on a scale from 1-6.
Laursen said there were 59.9% of students in the district in this category who achieved typical or high growth of at least the 36th percentile. That was down from 2020-21, but the only students who took the test last year are ones that had a previous ACCESS score, she said.
Dynamic Learning Map
For students with the most significant cognitive disabilities, the district uses the Dynamic Learning Map assessment, a supplemental Wisconsin Forward testing system.
Sara Halberg, the district’s director of special education, said the test measures the progress of third-graders to high school juniors in English, language arts and math. The DLM is used in grades 4, 8-11 in science and social studies in grades 4, 8 and 10.
Halberg said of the 19 students tested last year, 52.6% were emerging in English with seven (36.8%) approaching the target and two at target. In math, 13 students (72.2% are emerging) with four (22.2%) approaching target and one at target.
Standards-Based Measure of Proficiency
The Standards-Based Measure of Proficiency is a growth assessment of growth in Mandarin at the VAIS. The adaptive test measures proficiency in reading, writing, listening and speaking.
The district uses Edu Climber, a database for assessment data and teachers can use it for setting growth goals with students or in professional development and school improvement team meetings.
Hawkins said the district is working to make testing data available to parents so they are educated about their child’s educational progress.