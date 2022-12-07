Verona Area International School had the highest score on the state report card with a score of 89.2, classified as significantly exceeds expectations. The Verona Area School District as a whole scored a 73.7, exceeds expectations. Parent Tiffani Roltgen leads VAIS kindergarteners and first graders in a fire safety and prevention song during a visit from the Fitchburg Fire Department on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.