The Verona Area Board of Education approved donating $250,000 to the construction of a new hockey arena that will be built south of the current Verona Ice Arena. The new 40,000-square-foot arena is expected to open during the 2023-24 season. More events like the National Short Track Championships will be an option with a second sheet of ice. Male speedskating competitors lean down on their hands to skate around the turn on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Verona Ice Arena.