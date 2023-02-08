The capital campaign to build a second hockey arena got a major boost after the Verona Area School District Board of Education approved donating $250,000 to the project during a board meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, at Verona Area High School.
Lesley Steffin, of Fitchburg, has three children who play hockey for the Verona Youth Wildcats Hockey Association, and she spoke to the board during the public comment portion of the meeting and urged them to donate money to the construction of the new arena.
“Currently, because of a lack of ice times they have practiced until sometimes 9:30 at night on a school night, and it could be two times a week,” Steffin said. “This schedule on a regular basis gets exhausting with a 7:30 a.m. bus pickup and our school schedule. I’m not just speaking for myself, I’m representing nearly 200 families in the district that play hockey. The second sheet of ice would give ice time to all of the user groups and hopefully alleviate all of the late ice times.”
A groundbreaking for the new 40,000-square-foot arena estimated to cost between $8 million and $9 million was hosted on Jan. 21, just south of the current Verona Ice Arena on East Verona Avenue. The new arena will have locker rooms for the Verona boys hockey team, Madison Edgewood boys hockey team and a future girls hockey team. The new rink is set to open before next hockey season.
District deputy superintendent of business services Chad Wiese said the boys hockey program is one of the only WIAA sports that didn’t benefit from facility upgrades when VAHS opened in 2020.
Wiese said the $250,000 donation is coming out of the VASD’s 2022-23 budget that has $12.4 million set aside for debt management to pay for the construction of VAHS. The $12.4 million in debt prepayment funds is in addition to the minimum $10 million debt payments the district makes each year, he said.
Wiese said physical education classes at VAHS at times use the ice arena.
The City and town of Verona have agreed to a 40-year lease for the land for the new rink. Edgewood High School has contributed $1.45 million to the new arena.
I.C.E. Inc., the governing board for the Verona Ice Arena has raised more than $5.6 million of the $8 million goal needed to build the new rink. Steffin has been on I.C.E. Inc.’s capital campaign committee, “Ice for Children of All Ages”, which has worked on planning for a new ice arena for three years and has collected $3.5 million in private donors the past year. The City of Verona has contributed $500,000 and the Verona Tourism Commission $250,000. Both I.C.E., Inc., and the Verona hockey association have contributed $250,000 or more.
Steffin said a second sheet of ice will be more available for figure skating, public and learn to skate programs.
In the past 15 years, the Verona boys hockey program has won 13 Big Eight Conference titles, made eight state tournament appearances and has won two state championships.
“Because their sport is played off-campus they have received zero facility improvements with the new high school unlike most every sport in the Verona Area School District,” Steffin said.
Having the ability to schedule preferred practice times is a luxury that the district shouldn’t downplay, Wiese said.
“If we didn’t have that Verona Ice Arena we would be shopping for ice all over the county and have our own WIAA students with very problematic practice times,” Wiese said.
Board member John Porco is a proponent of the donation, but he wants to see the district continue to expand girls sports and hockey.
“I wish we were in a position to do more,” Porco said. “I think it’s wonderful we are able to help there for our boys hockey team. This community has a very successful tradition of not just boys hockey, but women’s hockey. There have been women Olympians that have come from this community. There have been speed skating Olympinas that have come from this community. I would expect that we continue to try to do more to support girls sports whether it’s hockey or speed skating.”
Porco questioned if the board was committed to partnering further to expand access for girls hockey in Verona for current high school players who travel to practice without favorable ice times. There are eight Verona girls who play on the Madison Metro Lynx co-op who practice early mornings at the Madison Ice Arena.
Wiese said the district under athletic director Joel Zimba at the high school is fully committed to counting to foster the expansion and participation in girls hockey.
“I can tell you at least superficially, a second sheet of ice in Verona will only help with the possibility of us eventually down the road hosting our own girls hockey team that wouldn’t even necessitate a co-op,” he said. “It may not happen in three to five years, but down the road with how that sport is growing it’s possible.”