The skyrocketing increases in the consumer price index are forcing school district leaders to brace for more challenges when it comes time to negotiate teacher contracts for 2023-24.
The price of doing business for education in Wisconsin – like shopping for milk, eggs and gasoline at the pump – is going up.
When former Gov. Scott Walker approved the Act 10 law in 2011, that limited the collective bargaining for teachers’ unions to just total wages, it included a stipulation that every educator keeps an eye on – the consumer price index, a measurement of inflation that serves as the standard mark for salary increases.
Teacher salary raises for total wages can’t go higher than the increases in the CPI and contracts are limited to one year. The CPI has more than doubled since last March to 7.69% and that is the cap for collective bargaining purposes for teacher contracts that are approved by March 2023, according to the state Department of Revenue.
It’s a tool Verona assistant superintendent of business services Chad Wiese has built into models for next year even though negotiations haven’t started in Verona. If the CPI continues to rise along with a cost-of-living hike, teacher salaries could increase a combined 10 to 12% for next year in some school districts.
Wiese said in this year’s budget, the Verona Area Board of Education planned to include a 4.7% cost-of-living increase for teacher and staff salaries.
“The Verona School District has prioritized at a minimum giving staff a cost-of-living increase so that in turn they are not really taking a pay cut if their raises are less than the cost-of-living,” Wiese said.
The district faced a $5.2 million deficit in the winter for the 2023 preliminary budget. To plug the budget deficit in the short term, the district agreed to use funding from the tax incremental finance district closure from the new Target in Fitchburg and federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds from the COVID-19 stimulus package.
Wiese said many school districts across the state chose to use one-time funding to give staff a raise this school year knowing there would be a budget cliff or would have to seek a referendum on the ballot in the fall.
Instead, the Verona Area Education Association and the Verona Area Support Personnel Association agreed to a 2% step year of service increase for this year, but no cost-of-living salary increase and a hiring freeze.
“We didn’t have to go down the road of really difficult budget decisions that would have either meant gambling on one-time funding or cutting staff to make our budget balance,” Wiese said.
For more than eight years, 102 straight months, the CPI has been less than 3%. The CPI jumped to 3% in March 2022.
In 15 years, the lowest the CPI has been is minus - 0.36% in 2010. Three days after ACT 10 was approved by former Gov. Walker, the CPI was at 1.64%.
If the $19 million recurring referendum isn’t approved, it will likely lead to a list of budget cuts. Since 80% of the district’s budget is salaries and benefits, Wiese said district leaders made the decision not to lead referendum information sessions with a scare tactic of what would be cut if a referendum fails since it includes a flat tax rate.
“In future years if the CPI continues to go up and we are underfunded from the state, we will be put into a position to make some difficult decisions,” he said. “Either give our staff a less than cost-of-living raise, continue to try to stay competitive with area school districts or as budgets get tougher, inflation gets higher and revenues continue to stay steady we would have very difficult decisions to make. Those decisions typically with school districts come down to things like class sizes, specialized programing, extracurriculars and certainly doesn’t leave our district any latitude for innovation, lowering class sizes, recruiting and maintaining highly effective staff.”