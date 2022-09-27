To attract and retain quality teachers and maintain extracurricular and educational programs, the Verona Area School District Board of Education wants to shift taxpayer dollars to school operations.
If a $19 million recurring school operations referendum is approved by voters on Nov. 8, it means district leaders could manage and shift more funds to school operations away from prepayment of debt for the 2017 referendum for building the new $160 million Verona Area High School. The money could be used for course offerings, educational programs and salary increases for teachers.
“This is a referendum to trust your school board to manage your taxes in your school district,” said Chad Wiese, Verona assistant superintendent of business services. “The community has already essentially written a $160 million blank check in the form of that high school and trusted our board to manage taxes. This would be the same with the operating question.”
A referendum is required on the ballot because the district would exceed state-imposed revenue limits.
Based on the preliminary 2023 budget, district leaders project a tax rate of $11.78 per $1,000 of assessed value, a $0.86 decline from last year and the lowest in the district in more than a decade. That means for a home or property valued at $100,000, the school property taxes for the year would be $1,178.
The same amount of money will come out of a homeowner’s account to pay for this year’s property taxes regardless if a referendum is approved or not.
Another reason the tax rate is expected to decline in 2023 is a 12.3% projected increase in property valuation, he said.
Wiese said when the school board approves a final 2023 budget in October, a tax rate would be finalized and could be even lower than $11.50 per $1,000 of assessed value because valuation in the district could increase as much as 14%.
After 2023, district officials said the tax rate would not exceed $12.14 per $1,000 of assessed value in following years of the referendum.
“We wanted to put together a referendum scenario that made sense for operating our school district and also took care of our hard working taxpayers,” Wiese said.
Wiese said the district is in the referendum question scenario because of historic record increases in inflation and no increases in per-pupil state aid funding.
Some property owners in the district at the second referendum information session on Monday, Sept. 26, at Verona Area High School, questioned what the district would cut if the referendum fails and whether a move by the City of Verona to complete market update revaluation every two years would lead to a higher tax bills in future years.
Some questioned if administrative positions would be included in any cuts if the referendum isn’t approved.
“Anything would be on the chopping block,” Wiese said.
The district faced a $5.2 million deficit in the winter for the 2022-23 budget. To plug the budget deficit in the short term, the district agreed to use funds from the tax incremental finance district closure from the new Target in Fitchburg and federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds from the COVID-19 stimulus package.
“The fact that we are in this building and talking about a mill rate (tax rate) reduction is a credit to the talent on those past boards and superintendent (Dean Gorrell),” Verona Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen said. “Our previous boards and superintendent deserve a lot of credit for pre-paying our debt so when a rainy day came we could manage it.”
Verona isn’t alone in this situation. Nine of 16 school districts in Dane County have an operations referendum question on the ballot to exceed state-imposed revenue caps.
In the past 22 years, Verona has received as little as $10,000 per pupil in state aid funding to a high of $11,800.
Wiese said if the district’s state revenue limit they can collect in a levy from taxpayers followed the same growth of inflation as the cost-of-living increases, Verona would be receiving about $15,000 per-pupil in state funding.
Before deciding to put a referendum question on the ballot, district leaders reviewed enrollment projections, school capacities, school building maintenance needs and hosted 10 meetings with 550 participants.
Based on community surveys, Superintendent of Schools for the Verona Area School District Tremayne Clardy said the public has voiced their priorities of having robust curricular offerings, specialized services, smaller class sizes and the ability to recruit and retain quality teachers.