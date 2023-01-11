In two weeks, the Verona Area Board of Education will get a proposal from district officials about beefing up security at Savanna Oaks Middle School and Stoner Prairie Elementary.
Corey Saffold, the VASD director of crisis management, safety and security, gave the board an update on safety and security at the district’s 11 schools as required by Wisconsin Act 143 on Monday, Jan. 9, at Verona Area High School. Act 143, approved by state lawmakers in 2017, requires every district across the state to provide blueprint/maps and detailed safety plans.
In the report, Saffold shared that each outside school door during the day is locked, and the district implemented a plan to have classroom teachers lock doors during the day while teaching. Saffold was hesitant about telling teachers to lock their doors for safety reasons early on. However, he has seen teachers and students become flexible with the rule. He has noticed a change in the safety mindset since he began in the district in 2019.
“What I recognized as a learning opportunity at that time, is we had to really shift our mindset to safety over convenience,” Saffold said. “It has been driven home and sticking. Initially, when I put this out there I thought to myself, ‘What am I requiring, and what do we do when our little babies have to go to the bathroom? And, boy, teachers are going to be coming at me for this one.’ Our teachers have adjusted.”
Each school in the district has a secure entry, which means visitors have to be buzzed into the school with cameras.
Chad Wiese, the district’s deputy superintendent of business services, said the district will have a proposal to add a welcoming center, or vestibule where visitors to Savanna Oaks and Stoner Prairie will be required to be buzzed into the office.
Wiese said the proposal scheduled to be on the agenda on Monday, Jan. 23, will add another level of safety to each school.
Each school district in the state had to submit blueprints/maps, safety assessments, safety plans, violence drills and school safety training plans to the state’s Office of School Safety by Jan. 1, 2022. Act 143 also requires schools to conduct one annual drill in response to a school violence event.
Saffold said schools in the district conducted 37 safety drills in the first semester, including 10 incident response protocol drills like a shooting.
Saffold said that based on feedback from students, many of the drills at Verona Area High School were completed in September.
Saffold said the district is requiring schools to have a second incident response drill in February even though the state only requires one per year.
Another change is schools in Fitchburg are using Blackhawk Church as an evacuation site, Saffold said.
He said the district has to improve on creating protocols for “swatting calls,” which come when a school gets a call about an alleged shooter that is meant to draw a large crowd together with no real threat or incident.
Saffold said to mitigate swatting calls, the district is providing a direct contact number for him and each school’s front desk for 911 Dispatch in case an emergency follow-up is required.
VASD Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen commended the district’s school safety team for taking a proactive approach toward safety including the locking of classroom doors.
“I was in a first and second grade classroom, and the magic is still happening and without the noise from the halls,” Stier Christensen said. “I think that has definitely been adopted and really been a non event in the lives of students other than keeping them safe.”