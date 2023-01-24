Two security project upgrades at Savanna Oaks Middle School and Stoner Prairie Elementary totaling an estimated $1.11 million were given unanimous approval by the Verona Board of Education in a meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, at Verona Area High School.
The district plans to complete two remodeling projects this spring and summer to add secure entries at both Savanna Oaks and Stoner Prairie.
“In my opinion, we are meeting a minimum threshold of security at those two buildings,” District deputy superintendent of business services Chad Wiese said. “We are proposing upgrades that would put all of the buildings on the same page.”
A secured entry school is defined by having a vestibule or separate holding area that requires visitors to be seen by an employee before they can be buzzed into the office and then the school building.
Savanna Oaks and Stoner Prairie are the only two schools in the district where an employee can’t see a visitor before buzing them into the building, Wiese said.
“We are relying on cameras, buzzers and microphones to buzz people into the building,” he said. “Once you buzz, the thought was a visitor could wander into the building and they could walk into the building before they got themselves to the office.”
Ideal Construction will do the construction and remodeling for the secure entry at Savanna Oaks for $777,100. Findorff will complete the secure entry construction at Stoner Prairie.
John Bremmer, the district’s director of facilities and grounds, shared a timeline for three bids the district received and a construction schedule.
Bremmer said to complete a secure entry at Savanna Oaks, a portion of the art studio at the school will be needed. The existing art studio he said would be remodeled and the size of the room would be expanded and the staff lounge would be relocated to a new space.
The secure entry project at Stoner Prairie will use existing space to add a secure entry before visitors can enter the office or school building.
Bremmer said a new administrative office would be created along with an office area for staff and students.
“I think preserving classroom space not knowing what our future needs are other than to know we will probably grow, that was really important in the design,” Bremmer said. “I think we did our due diligence to preserve the classroom space.”
He said the current office area will be reused to accommodate staff in existing space without additional renovation.
Initial project costs are being paid for by this year’s building and grounds budget, Wiese said. He said the remaining construction work that will be billed after the new school year starts July 1, will be paid for out of the 2024 budget or through Fund 41, a capital projects fund generated through an expansion fund tax levy, and the board already agreed to carry over $2 million for next school year.
Construction source materials will be created starting in February. The demolition phase and construction phase will be completed between February and June. The wall finishing, paint, cabinetry, door hardware and security camera installation is expected to be completed in July and early August.
Also at the meeting, Teresa Voss, the LMC director at VAHS, was named the Wisconsin Educational Media & Technology Association's Professional of the Year.
“This award recognizes her hard work, dedication and advocacy for issues and concerns relating to technology media,” Clardy said. “There is not a person you can possibly think of that is more deserving of this award.”
The board also approved only three regular education high school open enrollment spaces for the 2023-24 school year.
School boards are required to approve how many students they will allow to open enroll into a district other than the one they live in.
Wiese said with more than 70% of school districts across the state facing declining enrollment many of them have no caps on their open enrollment spaces.
“We have reached a point in our school district where this administration is starting to taper down the number of open enrollment seats to limit capacity and to allow us to hire qualified staff.”
The board approved 115 open enrollment spots last year for this school year, which is 82 more students than 2019-20 (33). The 20219-20 school year was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and this school year’s open enrollments were more than double 2018-19 (39).
Wiese said administration is increasingly working through larger class sizes at the district’s middle schools. The old VAHS, now Badger Ridge Middle School that also houses the Verona Area Core Knowledge Charter, has an enrollment approaching 1,100 students, Wiese said.
“Things are very tight,” he said. “We owe it to the community to make sure that we can provide the best experience for the kids that live within our boundaries.”
The application period for Verona to accept open enrollment students for next school year is Feb. 6 to April 28, 2023. Applications close at 4 p.m. on April 28. Parents are responsible for transporting their children to and from school if they open enroll in another district, Wiese said.