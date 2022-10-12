Special education assistants, food service employees and custodians in the Verona Area School District could get a $2 per hour raise if the $19 million recurring school operations referendum is approved on Nov. 8.
That was the recommendation from district deputy superintendent of business services Chad Wiese during the Board of Education meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, at Verona Area High School.
Wiese said about $600,000 from the referendum, if approved, would go toward a $2 per hour increase for hourly staff in a school district that has 5,833 students and would take effect Dec. 1.
“These are the positions that are the engines of our schools,” VASD Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen said. “These are all people who are interacting with our kids throughout the day, and if we don’t have those people there our kids don’t have the educational experience and supports they need. In some cases, they don’t have the systems to learn.”
Rachelle Hady, the district’s director of human resources, said during a hiring report that the majority of the district’s beginning wages for support staff like custodians, lunch room service workers, special education assistants, secretaries and security personnel are less than other surrounding school districts.
Hady said first-year food service workers in Verona make about $15,500. She said a special education assistant makes $26,000 and a custodian in the district beginning on second shift starts at $37,544. The federal poverty level is $27,700.
“That hurts my heart,” she said. “It’s almost impossible in the market that we live in here in Verona for them to even have a house.”
Hady said the cost of an average home in Verona is $473,000 and the average rent is $2,400 per month, according to zillow.com.
Verona Educational Support Personnel Association and the Verona Area Education Association agreed to a no cost-of-living increase for this school year pending the outcome of the referendum
The projected financial picture for homeowners and property owners in the school district became more clear after Wiese said that the final property value in the district is increasing 18.6%.
In the preliminary 2023 budget, he is now advising a tax rate of $11.25 per $1,000 of assessed value, the lowest tax rate since 2008. That is now $0.53 less than first projected and $1.25 less than last year.
The biggest valuation increase in the past 10 years came when Epic joined the district’s property tax roll after a TIF closure in 2016, about $1 billion in property value, Wiese said. At that time, the property valuation soared to 23.5% compared to 2015.
The final 2023 budget and tax levy will be approved on Oct. 24.
Wiese said the revised tax rate would drastically help property owners who may see historic higher valuations based on property assessments and inflation.
Voters will have the final say at the polls whether a referendum is approved. Regardless whether a referendum is approved or not, district leaders are projecting a tax rate of $11.25 per $1,000 of assessed value. That means for a home valued at $100,000, the school property tax portion would be $1,125.
The tax levy will be finalized when the district gets a state aid amount on Oct. 15.
If a referendum is approved, it would give district leaders the ability to manage and shift more funds to school operations away from prepayment of debt for the 2017 referendum for building the new $160 million Verona Area High School. The money could be used for course offerings, educational programs and salary increases for teachers.
The district faced a $5.2 million deficit in the winter for the 2022-23 budget. To plug the budget deficit in the short term, the district agreed to use funds from the tax incremental finance district closure from Target in Fitchburg and federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds from the COVID-19 stimulus package.
The district is receiving a one-time payment of $2.7 million in back property taxes from the closure of the TIF district that includes Target in Fitchburg and adds $111 million more in property value into the district, Wiese said.
A TIF district is a financial tool cities and municipalities have to fund development improvement projects by using bonds. The back taxes from the area by Target in Fitchburg are then paid back in the form of property taxes from future economic development from that area.
Hady said a proposed referendum gets the district closer to being competitive with other districts for compensating support staff, but they are not there yet.
“What we really saw here is how grossly underpaid so many really important people to our school district are,” board treasurer Joe Hanes said. “When you are looking at a full-time food service worker making barely over half the federal poverty level and none of these full time staff being able to afford to live in our community and how much that hurts our employees and students. We can’t even begin to have conversations about addressing those problems without a passed referendum.”
Businesses across Verona and the county are more flexible to post help wanted signs with $19 per hour for jobs and the district must remain competitive with the job market, not just other school districts, Wiese said.
“It’s not only about finding super qualified people who do this work,” Wiese said. “It’s about being competitive with the open market. That’s a real thing. The days of a person starting a career as an SEA (special education assistant) or custodian knowing this is my spot and I’m going to do it for 35 years. I can raise afamily on what I’m making and be appreciative of the benefits for the most part seem to be behind us.”
Referendum information sessions
Thursday, Oct. 13: 6-7 p.m. at Savanna Oaks Middle School
Tuesday, Oct. 18: 6-7 p.m. at Boys & Girls Club, 4619 Jenewein Rd. Fitchburg
Wednesday, Oct. 26: 6-7 p.m. on Facebook Live
Thursday, Nov. 3: 6-7 p.m. on Facebook Live
Monday, Nov. 7: 5-6 p.m. at Savanna Oaks Middle School