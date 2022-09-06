As a new school year begins, the Verona Area School District will receive more than $500,000 in federal funding through a state allocation.
Gov. Tony Evers announced in a Tuesday, Aug. 30 news release the state’s $90 million investment in K-12 education, including another $15 million for his “Get Kids Ahead” initiative for mental health services in schools and $75 million to help districts meet staffing needs, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support. The funding comes through the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars and will be distributed in the coming weeks.
VASD will receive $511,625 in additional per-pupil funding, and $84,493 for the Get Kids Ahead initiative.
According to the news release, the announcement comes as schools are set to begin classes with “many districts facing significant staffing challenges and increased student mental health needs, among other challenges exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.”
“We know that there are some serious challenges our kids, families, and schools are facing,” Evers said in the news release. “Whether it’s making sure kids have access to mental health services, helping with increased costs of classroom and school supplies due to national inflation, or retaining and recruiting educators and staff to keep class sizes small, these investments will go toward making sure our kids have the resources and support to get caught up and be successful both in and out of the classroom.”
According to the news release, the $75 million investment for school districts and independent charter schools will be distributed on a per pupil basis, with an additional $91.15 per student. This includes flexibilities for districts and an extended timeline allowing the funds to be used over several school years, can be used to “retain and recruit talented educators and staff, address rising costs for supplies and services due to national inflation, defraying the cost of busing, and provide direct support in the classroom.”
Increased mental health funding
Earlier this year, Evers announced he would invest $15 million of the state’s ARPA funds in a new “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to provide school-based mental health support and services. According to the news release, that funding is now $30 million, available to every public school district in Wisconsin for providing direct mental healthcare, including hiring and supporting mental health navigators and providing mental health first aid and trauma-based care training.
“(This) announcement, in the absence of ongoing state funding provided by the Legislature, builds on the governor's previous investments and provides schools the flexibility they need to address the unique ongoing needs of kids and classrooms,” read the news release.
According to the Office of Children’s Mental Health (OCMH), the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the mental health challenges and the decline of youth mental wellness kids have been facing for years, while the ratio of mental health professionals to kids in Wisconsin and across the nation continues to remain below the recommended standards.
OCMH research shows that improving student mental health improves student health and learning, attendance, and engagement, while reducing bullying, risky behaviors, violence, involvement in the juvenile justice system, and substance use.