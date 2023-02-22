The 16 students whose homes are part of a land transfer to the Madison Metropolitan School District can apply for a tuition waiver to stay in the Verona Area School District.
The Verona Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday, Feb. 20, to transfer 25 land parcels that were located in the VASD to the MMSD since the property has been annexed into the City of Madison. The land parcels being transferred to the MMSD include nine land parcels at the 85 at Maple Grove Apartments in Madison and seven parcels at Pleasant View Apartments in the town of Middleton. The total land transfers are the home to 16 students that attend school in Verona. The land transfer becomes official on July 1, and requires the MMSD Board of Education to approve the transfer.
Lori Lubinsky, the district’s legal counsel of Axley Law Firm, said based on boundary agreements in 1994 and 1999 with MMSD, most of commercial land was shifted to the VASD and the eventual transfer of mostly planned residential land will be transferred to the Madison school district.
Lubinsky said land transfers are completed when subdivisions and parcels are annexed to the City of Madison. When a city annexes land, it usually is the start of development.
VASD Superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy said the families of the 16 VASD students affected have been contacted and a tuition waiver will be offered if they want their children to remain in the VASD.
“Any student residing on these parcels has an absolute right to stay,” Lubinsky said. “None of your students who want to stay will be required to leave.”
Lubinsky said MMSD pays the VASD if the students decide to stay in Verona. If a student moves into one of the 25 land parcels being transferred after July 1, they would have to attend school in the MMSD.
Future lands that could be annexed to the City of Madison are undeveloped lands in the CIty of Madison’s Shady Wood neighborhood and southwest of Midtown and Woods Roads, Lubinsky said.
District staff and consultants are accounting for the probability of more land transfers in making enrollment projections and school planning.