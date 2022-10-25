The Verona Area School District is seeking applicants for a recently vacated at-large school board position.
The board of education post became open with Yanna Williams expected to move to Alabama after accepting a psoition at Tuskegge University, district officials said. Any qualified elector living in the district’s boundaries can apply. The appointee to the board will fill this seat until a successor is elected in spring 2023.
Verona Area School District Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen said interested individuals must submit a resume along with a letter of intent that explains a person’s interest in being appointed and how the person would support the district’s mission statement: “Each student will acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their personal goals, thrive in a diverse global society, and lead a healthy, self-fulfilling life.”
Letters should be submitted via email to Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen at christem@verona.k12.wi.us and Board of Education Vice President Jennifer Murphy at murphyj@verona.k12.wi.us.
The deadline to submit letters is at 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Final applicants must be available for in-person interviews with the board of education on Nov. 14.
The appointee will be encouraged to run as a candidate in the spring 2023 election.