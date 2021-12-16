During the upcoming development project on the Sugar Creek land in downtown Verona, the square house at 100 South Marietta Street – a former parsonage for the church that once stood on Church Street -- will not be saved.
Earlier this year, the developers offered it for free to anyone who was interested in moving it to a new home, and the Verona Area Historical Society helped get the word out.
An interested party came forward and now the house will be moved at 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, weather permitting.
The house will travel down Verona Avenue to its new location at 103 E. Park Lane.
During the move, sections of West and East Verona Avenue from South Marietta Street to South Franklin Street will be closed or detoured.
The move will take up to three hours.
For information, visit ci.verona.wi.us.