Two Verona businesses have announced a new collaboration that allows guests to browse a local collection of personalized, locally sourced gifts and greeting cards in the same place they pack and ship them.
Postal Connections, part of the Nationwide PackageHub network, has announced a collaboration with JNJ Gifts to offer a new “Shop-In-Shop” concept to provide the ultimate guest-friendly, elevated shopping experience.
In its 200 E. Verona Ave. location, Postal Connections will now offer a custom, constantly-rotating display of goods from JNJ Gifts, a small minority, women-owned business, that offers the best in carefully selected products from artisans and small makers from Dane County and throughout Wisconsin.
“We are thrilled to partner with Postal Connections in Verona, and have our section of our products. This will act as our pickup location, also. Local customers can shop online, and pick up at Postal Connections to save on shipping,” said Owner of JNJ Gifts Jerina Vincent.
In addition to new gift offerings, Postal Connections provides a one-stop-shop for greeting cards, postage stamps, mailbox services, notary, printing, packaging, shipping, marketing and graphic design services.
"It has been wonderful to see such an enthusiastic response from our guests, many of whom remember the original JNJ location in Verona and follow the shop on social media," said Postal Connections Verona Store Manager Wil Tushaus.
Guests can shop the entire JNJ assortment at jnjgiftsandmore.com, where they will find product videos and comparisons. Guests can enjoy 10% off all shipping and packaging purchases and free shipping in-store or take advantage of fast and free order pickup.