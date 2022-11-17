In its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting, the City of Verona Common Council held an initial discussion on a newly proposed 656-multi-family development.
Wangard Development, LLC, based out of Milwaukee, has proposed the construction of the development to be located north of CTH PD, east of Shady Oak Lane and West of Woods Road. The proposal includes 656 multi-family rental units as well as one commercial lot on the 57-acre lot. Currently, the property is vacant and contains fields and woods along the ridge line.
According to the council board packet from the meeting, the applicant is proposing four buildings of rental townhomes for a total of 38 units that will contain two- and three-bedroom units; 12 buildings of garden-style two-story walk-up apartments with private entrances for a total of 240 units that will contain studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units; and four multi-story apartment buildings for a total of 378 units with three or four floors.
The agenda item was only up for initial discussion, so no action was taken, but it did bring about a discussion on what kind of housing options the city should be exploring moving forward.
“This is not just a Verona trend, this is a national trend,” Mayor Luke Diaz said during Monday’s meeting. “There’s a lot of multi-family development going on, some of which I think is linked to the Federal Reserve, which their interest rate hikes have really slow down—in my opinion—single-family home building, so this is the wave of the future, and if we want to keep housing prices vaguely reasonable in Verona, we need more housing.”
Council members echoed that sentiment, explaining that the addition of townhomes is a need for Verona, but were also concerned about adding yet another rental development instead of focusing on owner-occupied housing.
“If we really want to increase housing stock that is affordable, I think we should talk to developers, really talk through what it costs to build something that somebody can own and buy and start building their wealth to work their way up to maybe their goal of being a single-family home,” District 4 Alder Evan Touchett said. “I really think we’re missing the mark. Frankly we’re just creating wealth for the developer here. I think it’s a miss for our community.”
District 2 Alder Mara Helmke also said she would not support the development if it could only provide rental properties.
“The people in my district are opposed to more apartments, and I understand that this is the way that things might be going, but I don’t know how we’re going to decrease housing prices in Verona if we don’t offer other opportunities for people to purchase houses,” she said. “ I am not in favor of things that don’t create owner-operated housing at this point.”
A representative from Wangard Development attended the meeting and said they hadn’t considered it, but it would be possible to turn the townhomes into condos that could be owner-operated.
In the council’s meeting packet, there was also a listing of other residential developments either recently approved or are in the planning process. According to that listing, the city is currently under construction of over 400 market-rate rental units and 500 single-family homes, with more than 600 more rental units that have been approved.
In addition to the Wangard Development proposed at Monday’s meeting, the city is also reviewing plans for an additional 482 rental units on CTH PD and almost 300 single-family homes that would be located just west of Shady Oak Lane and north of CTH PD.
Christine Posey, District 1 Alder, said similar concerns were all voiced during the City Plan Commission meeting in which the development was first proposed, saying they would feel comfortable if some of this development was available for rental units, but that the city needs to make sure to include home ownership as part of its plans moving forward.
Touchett recommended to the council that in order for the city to move forward in the best way, maybe it’s time to look into research and housing development studies to help determine what steps the city should take moving forward.