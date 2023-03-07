Shoppers at Miller and Sons Supermarket can expect warm greetings from Verona Cub Scout Pack 549 and Troop 349 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12.
On these days, Scouts will volunteer their time as part of the Glacier Edge Council of the Boy Scouts of America’s “Scouting for Food” event, an annual food drive that collects nearly 100,000 pounds of food to benefit over 35 different community food pantries.
Donations from Verona’s Scouting for Food event will support local food pantry Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN). Upon entry to the store, shoppers will receive a list from Scout volunteers detailing the food and non-food items currently needed by BPNN. Individuals may either donate these items or make cash donations.
“I think it’s very important to help support the people who unfortunately cannot support themselves,” Troop 349 and Pack 549 Scouting for Food Coordinator Jeff Jaschinkski said. “COVID was very hard on many people and a lot of people lost their jobs.”
Jaschinski noted many studies show – especially for children – just how much three good meals a day can impact their ability to learn.
“It just continues to create more benefits as people are able to know that they have the ability to put a meal on the table for their family,” he said. “It takes away a lot of the stress that those families would otherwise be incurring.”
Last year, the Verona Scouts collected just under 12,000 pounds of donations – enough to supply BPNN customers with food for two weeks. Jaschinski said this demonstrates just how great the demand for donations is.
This year’s goal is to collect 13,000 pounds for BPNN, according to Jaschinski.
“The most rewarding [thing] is to see the absolutely fantastic support this food drive receives from the community,” he said. “It stuns me how much is donated in the span of two days… And it’s just a joy to see the Cub Scouts at work – they have huge smiles on their face, they’re enjoying themselves.”
Jaschinski said the Scouts’ slogan is to “do a good turn daily,” and he hopes to see the Verona community help support this “good turn.”
“Scouting is all about developing the leadership and character of the Scouts and the adults that are involved in scouting,” he said. “‘Doing a good turn daily’ is a way that we give back to the community. The community supports us in many different ways… And we want the Scouts to understand that you want to be able to give something back to those who have provided you with the opportunity to improve yourself.”
To make an online donation to BPNN, go to www.bpnn.org and leave a note with “Scouting for Food.”