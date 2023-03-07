If You Go

What: Glacier Edge Council of the Boy Scouts of America’s ‘Scouting for Food’

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12

Where: Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 S. Main St

Info: Contact Troop 349 and Pack 549 Scouting for Food Coordinator Jeff Jaschinski at 608-444-0438