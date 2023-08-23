Gustavo Reyes, 52, of Verona, was sentenced to prison for tax evasion on Thursday, Aug. 17, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced in a press release.
Reyes was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 18 months in prison. He pled guilty to a charge of tax evasion on May 24.
According to the release, Reyes owned and operated a drywall business in Dane County between 2013 and 2020. In 2015, the International Revenue Service (IRS) began a civil audit of his income tax returns for 2013 and 2014, determining that Reyes had “significantly” underreported his income during those years.
The IRS sent multiple notices to Reyes between 2015 and 2019 regarding tax deficiency assessments for the 2013 and 2014 tax years, however he did not respond, the release states.
On Dec. 22, 2014, the IRS filed a tax lien for the 2013 tax year against Reyes to collect tax due and owing. A tax lien for the 2014 tax year was filed on Feb. 9, 2017. Collection efforts continued into 2018 with a letter for Reyes and levies against several of his business bank accounts, according to the release.
“Despite the IRS’s collection efforts, Reyes failed to pay any of his tax debt,” the release states.
From the 2018 tax year until 2020, Reyes worked with others to create five nominee entities in Dane County through which he operated his drywall business, including Royal LLC, American Drywall and Morales Construction, according to the release. By doing this, he attempted to defeat IRS collection efforts for 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Additionally, Reyes avoided IRS liens and levies by operating with large amounts of cash he received by cashing checks at various Madison establishments. He owes $557,907.19 in unpaid taxes, the release states.
“At the sentencing hearing, Judge Conley stated that the IRS had made ‘remarkable efforts’ to handle Reyes’ failure to pay taxes as a civil matter, but Reyes inexplicably chose to ignore the IRS’ communications,” the release states. “Judge Conley also stated that Reyes made a bad situation with the IRS worse when he ‘doubled down’ and used other people to create fictitious companies in an attempt to avoid the IRS’ liens and levies.”
The charge against Reyes was a result of an investigation conducted by IRS Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the release states. Prosecution has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.
Following Reyes’ conviction, the Wisconsin Building Trades Council released the following statement:
“The sentencing of Gustavo Reyes underscores the critical importance of collaboration between labor, industry and law enforcement in upholding the principles of a responsible construction sector,” Executive director Emily Pritzkow said. “This outcome demonstrates the impact of collective efforts to expose and eliminate exploitative practices that undermine the well-being of workers and the credibility of our industry. The consequences of misclassification and payroll fraud ripple beyond immediate financial losses, affecting tax compliance, insurance credibility and worker safety.”