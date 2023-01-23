When they moved back to Wisconsin in 2013 after beginning their dental careers working for the National Health Service Corp in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Dr. Matt Hostetler and Dr. Kelsey Patton never could have imagined they would find themselves where they are today.
They and their team enjoyed a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 5, for their new, 4340 square foot, state of the art dental facility located at 787 Liberty Drive in Verona.
Hostetler has owned his Verona based practice since 2018, and Patton has worked at Verona Family Dental since 2016 and has been the owner since 2020. When the chance to purchase Verona Family Dental presented itself at the onset of the pandemic, the husband and wife team jumped at the opportunity; however, owning and running separate practices in separate locations posed certain challenges, so the occasion to join forces presented itself.
After years of hard work and planning, the idea has become a reality.
“One thing that makes our practice stand out is that we are the sole owners. We do not have any outside investors or corporations to answer to. This allows us to keep our patients’ best interest at the forefront,” Hostetler said. “As residents of Verona, we will be here for the remainder of our careers and look forward to forging long-lasting relationships with our patients.”
The new office opened its doors to patients on Monday, Jan. 9, to welcome patients, new and old, to the new office.