In honor of National Autism Acceptance Month, the Verona Area High School FFA Chapter is running a community-wide fundraiser, along with hosting the third annual Autism Walk, to support the district’s special education programs.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is classified as a developmental disability caused by brain differences. People with ASD may experience problems with interactions and social communication, along with repetitive or restricted behaviors or interests.
During Autism Acceptance Month in April, people work to raise awareness about autism acceptance, as well as promote connectedness and inclusion for individuals living with ASD, according to the CDC. Both community and social support are important in helping people with autism reach their full potential and achieve optimal health.
In Verona, a 1 mile walk will take place around the high school indoor track on Saturday, April 29 with music, photo opportunities and interactive stations for kids. All proceeds will benefit students living with disabilities in the Verona Area School District.
Tickets for the event are available online for $15 and include a free T-shirt. Those unable to attend the walk can still show support by donating online.
For more information and to register for the walk, visit classmunity.com/vasd/.