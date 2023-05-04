When Caleb Mathura was in kindergarten, he performed as the lead in his first ever musical, called “The Mitten,” at just five years old.
Two years later, at seven years old, Mathura’s mom took him to see “Rent” for the first time in Chicago – a moment he said shifted his perspective of theater significantly.
“It made me really fall in love with theater – I saw myself being on stage, singing those songs, being in those costumes,” he said. “It made me feel like there was nothing else I would want to do than this.”
That year, Mathura starred in his first community theater production in Middleton, “Cabaret.” Through his own passion and the help of his mom in driving him to auditions, Mathura’s creative journey began.
Once he reached seventh grade, Mathura moved to Verona, attending both Badger Ridge Middle School and the Verona Area High School (VAHS). Right when he moved to the community, he immediately got involved with the Verona Area Community Theater (VACT).
Mathura said he participated in all of VACT’s shows from middle school through high school. During this experience, he learned how to play lead roles, along with important lessons on comedic timing, building a show and working as a team.
“I attribute a lot of the skills I acquired in theater to Verona Area Community Theater and just them being a really great outlet for me to express myself and grow as a young actor, as a person,” he said. “They were really monumental in my upbringing.”
In 2018, Mathura graduated from VAHS and packed his bags to attend college at Point Park University’s Conservatory of Performing Arts in Pittsburgh. He graduated in the spring of 2022 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater, along with a minor in dance.
That fall, Mathura received news that would change his way of life and take him on the road as a cast member in the North American tour for the Broadway production of “Mean Girls.”
From Verona to a Broadway tour
Mathura – who plays Kevin G in the “Mean Girls” tour –first learned of the role from his agents, who requested him to audition as an understudy. After a few auditions, he found out he did not get the role.
During the summer of 2022, an opening became available to play a full time Kevin G in the “Mean Girls” tour. Mathura was in San Diego at the time doing a show and couldn’t fly to New York to audition in person. Luckily, his previous audition for the Kevin G understudy paid off – and Mathura learned he got the role a few weeks later.
“I was able to get the job just through sending a video that second time around,” he said.
Mathura described the rehearsal process as different since he joined a company that was already set and replaced one person. When he got the role in San Diego in Sept. 2022, Mathura had a month to memorize all his lines and songs.
Mathura’s lines were fully memorized by the time he arrived at his first rehearsal in New York – but he didn’t know any of the blocking or choreography. He had three days to learn this – and two full weeks of rehearsal – before stepping on stage for a live audience as Kevin G in Toronto.
Despite being in Canada, Mathura’s mom, stepdad and grandparents all flew out to see his first performance, which he said was very special.
Mathura has enjoyed playing Kevin G – a character he said has a fond place in people’s hearts.
“He’s a character in that movie that – he’s so unique, in a sense, that he’s not the coolest person on paper, but when you meet him, he has all the confidence in the world and yet he doesn’t really care what people think,” he said.
“I think that’s been a really awesome lesson for me – just in life is to not care what people think and just live your life and do your thing,” he added.
Mathura said recreating the talent show and other iconic scenes from the original “Mean Girls” movie that audience members look forward to has been a lot of fun.
“Getting to fulfill that joy they feel or making them laugh – I think that’s very rewarding too,” he said.
The “Mean Girls” musical incorporates all the same humor, jokes and memorable moments from the movie, but with a contemporary twist to make it relatable to today’s world, Mathura said.
For example, social media plays a large part in the show, which Mathura said helps tie a movie made in 2004 into the modern day.
“They take the Mean Girls that we knew with Lindsay Lohan, and they make it very easily absorbable for people living in today’s world – for high schoolers, for parents – honestly anyone today can relate to it in some way,” he said.
Living out of suitcases
As his first time participating in a Broadway tour, Mathura said it’s something that people can’t really prepare for. He travels every single week, living out of two suitcases and performing the same show every night in different theaters and cities across America.
“It’s just very different than anything else I’ve ever done,” he said. “It’s so rewarding just being able to see America to perform in these different gorgeous venues and meet people in these different places.”
Mathura said the challenges that come with a Broadway tour surround sustainability. When performing the show every night – or sometimes twice a day – and traveling consistently, he works hard to take care of his body and mental headspace.
“Just making sure that I can be consistent, and I can give the same show every single night – even when I’m feeling sick or tired or emotionally drained – that I can still deliver for those two and a half hours,” he said.
Before a show, Mathura said he likes to take a yoga mat into the audience to warm up before people arrive. He does an ab workout, jumping jacks, cardio and stretching to prepare on his own before joining the cast for other pre-show rituals.
“I just like warming up and looking at the stage from where other people are seeing it, cause it’s such a different perspective from what we see from the stage as actors,” he said.
Mathura’s favorite part of the tour has been meeting actors he’s respected and becoming friends with them. He said being able to form relationships with people he admires – both as people and actors – has allowed the cast to become like family.
“We do everything together, we’re with each other 24/7,” he said. “We just had a baby shower for one of our castmates, we celebrate Christmas together, Thanksgiving together.”
“Your cast really becomes your family and that’s probably been my favorite part,” he said.
Mathura has also had the chance to meet actors he’s looked up to since a young age. He saw “Rent” three times at the Overture Center in Madison – and thought the actor who played Angel was amazing.
“I remember (messaging) him in high school and being like, ‘Hey, you’re amazing, do you have any advice for me?’”
When performing in Los Angeles, Mathura got COVID-19. They then flew out that specific actor to play his role for a week.
“He was kinda saving the show when I was out – to play my role was just really special to share that role with him after admiring him for so many years,” he said.
Though the cast of the “Mean Girls” tour will perform their last show in Florida on May 7, this is far from the end of Mathura’s musical career.
Following the tour, Mathura said he will return to New York. He has been involved in a couple projects over the last year that are in the transition of possibly moving to Broadway – though nothing is set in stone.
“I’m gonna be back in New York – auditioning – hoping to work on some new projects and old projects as well,” he said.