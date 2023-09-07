Another summer has quickly come and gone, so now it’s time to put your Wildcat pride in full gear.
Students in the Verona Area School District (VASD) attended the first day of school of the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Wednesday, Sept. 6 with joyful greetings from educators. Scholars in grades K-5, 6 and 9 returned on Sept. 5, with everyone back in the classroom on Sept. 6.
During the last week of summer vacation, the Press talked with VASD about a few things the community should know going into the new school year.
Leadership changes
Superintendent Tremayne Clardy said VASD is excited to welcome six new leaders into three different buildings this year. These individuals are:
Dr. Larry Love – Badger Ridge Middle School Principal
Shayla Glass-Thompson – Badger Ridge Middle School Associate Principal
Sarah Ouzounian – Savanna Oaks Middle School Associate Principal
Mary Seidl – Stoner Prairie Elementary School Principal
Laura Marquardt – Sugar Creek Associate Principal
Brian Cox – Verona Area High School Principal
All six leaders have strong evidence of not just equity-based beliefs, but also demonstrated strong student outcomes based on those beliefs, Clardy said. And while most organizations may ask one or two questions regarding equity, that’s at the “heart” of the district’s hiring process.
When it comes to new principal hires, Clardy only meets the final candidates, noting they’ve been vetted extensively through three to four different committees.
“By the time I see them, they truly are the best, most qualified candidates,” he said. “And then I have the honor of being able to select between the final two or three, depending on the situation.”
“Our hiring process is so rigorous, and our transition process is probably even more rigorous, that by the time a new leader has the building to themself, there’s not a lot of growth that has to continue to happen because we take care of that along the way,” he added.
Six new leaders are joining the district at the same time the 2023-2028 Strategic Framework goes into effect. One of the five priority areas – inclusive teaching and learning – surrounds ensuring appropriate grade-based and above instruction is in front of every student in every space, Clardy said.
“That must happen if we want to prevent disproportionality and gaps in learning,” he said.
And intensive training in this area began last spring and continued throughout the summer, according to Clardy, ensuring that each leader in the district – no matter their building – received the same training. During this time, VASD staff completed a Standards Institute, gaining a deeper understanding of what it means to not just gather the resources of grade-level curriculum, but ensure staff provide that instruction in the classroom, Clardy said.
By the time staff returned for the 2023-24 school year, they were “fully prepared” to go deeper into learning and lead professional development, he said.
Clardy sees many opportunities for the incoming leaders, such as the chance for them to get to know and build relationships with staff and the broader community.
“The thing that we hold true to our heart is our children, and we’re saying, ‘Here, for seven or eight hours a day, we’re going to trust you to take care of them, keep them safe and give them a great education,” he said. “So, the opportunities for our new leaders to really understand why they were chosen, help our families understand why they were chosen and know that they can believe in and trust that their students are going to have a phenomenal experience.”
Facility updates at Savanna Oaks
Those returning to Savanna Oaks Middle School this year may notice a few changes to the building – such as a brand-new welcome center with a secured entrance for families and visitors, Savanna Oaks principal Quinn Craugh said.
Craugh hopes this addition brings a greater sense of security for both students and staff.
“When we have basic needs met – including that sense of safety and sense of belonging and that sense of calm – it only supports learning and improvement in learning in a strengthened way,” he said. “Another benefit is an ease for our families and just knowing that we’re doing as much as we can to keep our schools safe. And also, a signal to our community that you are welcome at Savanna Oaks – and being welcome at Savanna Oaks, we want to take every precaution to make sure that we’re getting to know you and you understand our procedures. Once we can do all those technical pieces, we want to show you all the great things going on in our building.”
In addition to a secured welcome center, Savanna Oaks now has a few new office spaces. This ensures the building has enough space for everyone on the student services team to have an office, while also being together to better support students, Craugh said.
The art room – formerly two rooms divided by offices and storage – was knocked down to create “one beautiful art space,” Craugh said. This offers a kiln room, drying space and updated features.
Lastly, Savanna Oaks has a new staff lounge in a former storage area with features for “everything staff might need” throughout the day, Craugh said. The library also debuted new paint and modern furniture.
This is Craugh’s second year in the district, and as principal, said he values safety and security. When entering the new position last year, he raised some questions about how the school could better support students, families and staff in a more secure space.
“The Verona Area School District heard that, knew some plans were in the work(s) and I think all of those things swirled together to make sure that we made this happen as soon as possible.”
Facility upgrades were also made at Stoner Prairie Elementary School.
Looking ahead
With the 2023-24 school year underway, Clardy said he is excited about the over 3,000 voices that informed the district’s Strategic Framework.
Through creating this framework, the district reviewed not only database information, but messages from the community as far as what they strive to have in an educational setting. At the same time, the framework clearly aligns with the district’s mission and Board of Education mission, Clardy said.
“It kind of gives you chills, because we know we did the right work and we know we have the right plan in front of us and we know we picked the right priority areas,” he said. “To have the opportunity to be able to implement that over the next five years… and what that will mean for the future of our organization puts a smile on my face.”
The district will continue to offer a wide range of courses for students, such as the ability to earn college credit. Clardy said VASD is working to provide courses that allow students to walk out with certifications and licenses.
Additionally, the district has invested significantly in expanding their Two-Way Immersion program for foreign language learners, adding several bilingual staff members in the district.
“Our Spanish speaking population is our fastest growing population, and so we wanted to make sure that the resources match that, and it’s a sense of pride and honor that families are choosing the Verona Area School District to intentionally come in and raise their families,” he said.
In terms of areas for improvement, Clardy said the district wants to strengthen outcomes for students with IEPs (Individualized Education Plan) and develop a stronger continuum of services.
“We’ve noticed some data dips there for our students and we don’t want to look at data and then not do anything about it,” he said.
A strong continuum of services will allow varying types of educational settings for students depending on needs, knowing that not everyone learns in the same environment, Clardy said.
With the expectation for grade-level and above instruction in front of every student, VASD also wants to add resources and training for MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports), which helps staff ensure students can access said curriculum.
Lastly, Clardy said the community gave the district “the gift of time” by allowing for collaboration on Monday mornings through a late-start. To get together for a few hours and collaborate around the same goal every week is what strengthens an organization, he said.
“It’s a great time to be a Wildcat, it absolutely is,” Clardy added. “I couldn’t be prouder to serve with a group of world class educators that all have the same mindset, are really doing the equity work and are focused on kids – it’s humbling and it’s a point of pride.”
For more information on VASD, visit verona.k12.wi.us.