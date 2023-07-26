VHAT

Channel 990 on Spectrum

Channel 5 on TDS Cable

Thursday, July 27

7 a.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center

8 a.m. – Zumba Gold

9 a.m. – Daily Exercise

10 a.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

2 p.m. – Zumba Gold

3 p.m. – Daily Exercise

4 p.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center

5 p.m. – City Origins at Senior Center

6 p.m. – Salem Church Service

7 p.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center

8 p.m. – Daily Exercise

9 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center

10 p.m. – America's Dairyland at Hist. Soc.

Friday, July 28

7 a.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center

1 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

4 p.m. – City Origins at Senior Center

5 p.m. – 2019 Wildcats Football

9 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

Saturday, July 29

8 a.m. – Common Council from 7-24-23

11 a.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

1 p.m. – 2019 Wildcats Football

4:30 p.m. – America's Dairyland at Hist. Soc.

6 p.m. – Common Council from 7-24-23

9 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. – America's Dairyland at Hist. Soc.

11 p.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

Sunday, July 30

7 a.m. – Hindu Cultural Hour

10 a.m. – Salem Church Service

Noon – Common Council from 7-24-23

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

4:30 p.m. – America's Dairyland at Hist. Soc.

6 p.m. – Common Council from 7-24-23

9 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. – America's Dairyland at Hist. Soc.

11 p.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

Monday, July 31

7 a.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center

1 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

4 p.m. – City Origins at Senior Center

5 p.m. – 2019 Wildcats Football

9 p.m. – Hindu Cultural Hour

10 p.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

Tuesday, Aug. 1

7 a.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center

8 a.m. – Zumba Gold

9 a.m. – Daily Exercise

10 a.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

2 p.m. – Zumba Gold

3 p.m. – Daily Exercise

4 p.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center

5 p.m. – City Origins at Senior Center

7 p.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center

9 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center

10 p.m. – America's Dairyland at Hist. Soc.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

7 a.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center

1 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

5 p.m. – Common Council from 7-24-23

7 p.m. – Capital City Band

8 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

Thursday, Aug. 3

7 a.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center

8 a.m. – Zumba Gold

9 a.m. – Daily Exercise

10 a.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

2 p.m. – Zumba Gold

3 p.m. – Daily Exercise

4 p.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center

5 p.m. – City Origins at Senior Center

6 p.m. – Salem Church Service

7 p.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center

8 p.m. – Daily Exercise

9 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center

10 p.m. – America's Dairyland at Hist. Soc.

