Verona Hometown Access Television schedule
Channel 990 on Spectrum
Channel 5 on TDS Cable
Thursday, May 11
7 a.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center
8 a.m. – Zumba Gold
9 a.m. – Daily Exercise
10 a.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center
2 p.m. – Zumba Gold
3 p.m. – Daily Exercise
4 p.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center
5 p.m. – City Origins at Senior Center
6 p.m. – Salem Church Service
7 p.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center
8 p.m. – Daily Exercise
9 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center
10 p.m. – Local Station Agent at Hist. Soc.
Friday, May 12
7 a.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center
1 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center
3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports
4 p.m. – City Origins at Senior Center
5 p.m. – 2019 Wildcats Football
9 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports
10 p.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center
11 p.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center
Saturday, May 13
8 a.m. – Common Council from 5-08-23
11 a.m. – Vintage Verona Sports
1 p.m. – 2019 Wildcats Football
4:30 p.m. – Local Station Agent at Hist. Soc.
6 p.m. – Common Council from 5-08-23
9 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports
10 p.m. – Local Station Agent at Hist. Soc.
11 p.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center
Sunday, May 14
7 a.m. – Hindu Cultural Hour
10 a.m. – Salem Church Service
Noon – Common Council from 5-08-23
3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports
4:30 p.m. – Local Station Agent at Hist. Soc.
6 p.m. – Common Council from 5-08-23
9 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports
10 p.m. – Local Station Agent at Hist. Soc.
11 p.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center
Monday, May 15
7 a.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center
1 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center
3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports
4 p.m. – City Origins at Senior Center
5 p.m. – 2019 Wildcats Football
9 p.m. – Hindu Cultural Hour
10 p.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center
11 p.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center
Tuesday, May 16
7 a.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center
8 a.m. – Zumba Gold
9 a.m. – Daily Exercise
10 a.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center
2 p.m. – Zumba Gold
3 p.m. – Daily Exercise
4 p.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center
5 p.m. – City Origins at Senior Center
7 p.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center
9 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center
10 p.m. – Local Station Agent at Hist. Soc.
Wednesday, May 17
7 a.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center
1 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center
3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports
5 p.m. – Common Council from 5-08-23
7 p.m. – Capital City Band
8 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports
10 p.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center
11 p.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center
Thursday, May 18
7 a.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center
8 a.m. – Zumba Gold
9 a.m. – Daily Exercise
10 a.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center
2 p.m. – Zumba Gold
3 p.m. – Daily Exercise
4 p.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center
5 p.m. – City Origins at Senior Center
6 p.m. – Salem Church Service
7 p.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center
8 p.m. – Daily Exercise
9 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center
10 p.m. – Local Station Agent at Hist. Soc.
