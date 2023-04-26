VHAT

Channel 990 on Spectrum

Channel 5 on TDS Cable

Thursday, April 27

7 a.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center

8 a.m. – Zumba Gold

9 a.m. – Daily Exercise

10 a.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

2 p.m. – Zumba Gold

3 p.m. – Daily Exercise

4 p.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center

5 p.m. – City Origins at Senior Center

6 p.m. – Salem Church Service

7 p.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center

8 p.m. – Daily Exercise

9 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center

10 p.m. – Local Station Agent at Hist. Soc.

Friday, April 28

7 a.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center

1 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

4 p.m. – City Origins at Senior Center

5 p.m. – 2019 Wildcats Football

9 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

Saturday, April 29

8 a.m. – Common Council from 4-24-23

11 a.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

1 p.m. – 2019 Wildcats Football

4:30 p.m. – Local Station Agent at Hist. Soc.

6 p.m. – Common Council from 4-24-23

9 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. – Local Station Agent at Hist. Soc.

11 p.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

Sunday, April 30

7 a.m. – Hindu Cultural Hour

10 a.m. – Salem Church Service

Noon – Common Council from 4-24-23

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

4:30 p.m. – Local Station Agent at Hist. Soc.

6 p.m. – Common Council from 4-24-23

9 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. – Local Station Agent at Hist. Soc.

11 p.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

Monday, May 1

7 a.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center

1 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

4 p.m. – City Origins at Senior Center

5 p.m. – 2019 Wildcats Football

6:30 p.m. – Plan Commission Live

9 p.m. – Hindu Cultural Hour

10 p.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

Tuesday, May 2

7 a.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center

8 a.m. – Zumba Gold

9 a.m. – Daily Exercise

10 a.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

2 p.m. – Zumba Gold

3 p.m. – Daily Exercise

4 p.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center

5 p.m. – City Origins at Senior Center

7 p.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center

9 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center

10 p.m. – Local Station Agent at Hist. Soc.

Wednesday, May 3

7 a.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center

1 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

5 p.m. – Plan Commission from 5-01-23

7 p.m. – Capital City Band

8 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

Thursday, May 4

7 a.m. – Curt Jones at Senior Center

8 a.m. – Zumba Gold

9 a.m. – Daily Exercise

10 a.m. – Bahama Bob at Senior Center

2 p.m. – Zumba Gold

3 p.m. – Daily Exercise

4 p.m. – Cold Prevention at Senior Center

5 p.m. – City Origins at Senior Center

6 p.m. – Salem Church Service

7 p.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center

8 p.m. – Daily Exercise

9 p.m. – Mary S Logan at Senior Center

10 p.m. – Local Station Agent at Hist. Soc.

