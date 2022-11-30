The high school and elementary school start and dismissal times for the 2023-24 school year could be altered as the Verona Area School District considers bringing back double looping for bus routes.
District deputy superintendent of business services Chad Wiese told the Verona Board of Education on Monday, Nov. 21, that the district has had initial discussions with Badger Bus about bringing back double looping. The bus route system for next school year is in the early stages of planning and no decision has been made yet, but the district is collecting data.
“I think our high school gets out too late, and I think our elementary schools start too early,” Wiese said.
For the 2021-22 school year, the district switched to a triple loop busing system because of a lack of bus drivers. The triple loop system requires bus drivers to make three loops during the morning and the afternoon, dropping off at elementary schools first, then middle schools and ending at the high school.
“It’s hopeful that Badger (Bus) will be in a position with many of the things they have done around driving hiring that they will be able to give us a commitment that we can pursue going back to double looping, which would be a really good thing for our district as a whole,” Wiese said.
Currently, Sugar Creek, Glacier Edge, Country View, New Century and Verona Area International School have a slightly earlier start time at 7:20 a.m., rather than 7:25 a.m., and the day ends at 2:20 p.m. Core Knowledge Charter School, both middle schools and City of Fitchburg-based Stoner Prairie have later start times at 8:05 a.m., and, as a result, a 3:05 p.m. end time. Verona Area High School students’ start times are pushed back to 8:45 a.m. and the dismissal time is at 3:50 p.m.
As of Monday, Nov. 27, there were $5,000 sign-on bonuses and a starting rate of $20.50 per hour, according to Badger Bus’ website for bus drivers in Verona, Madison and Beaver Dam.
The district already is planning a staffing review in December and January to look ahead for the 2023-24 budget, and will review transportation, master schedule, staff hirings and the school day schedule.
Wiese said he expects the district will be informed within a month by Badger Bus if double looping is an option for next school year.
A mock schedule based on students and bus routes this year is being mapped out into double looping to determine the number of buses needed. The next step after that is the district’s academic services team would consider what each schools’ school day and bell schedule would look like.
“We don’t want to put together a bell schedule and find out that we don’t have the transportation to back it up,” he said.
Cost-of-living 4.7% pay raise for VASD staff to be processed Dec. 8
Voters in the VASD approved a $19 million recurring school operations referendum on Nov. 8. Wiese said double looping for bus routes and a 4.7% cost-of-living increase for VASD staff were built into the budget.
With approval of the referendum, the district will shift more money to school operations away from prepayment of debt for building the new $160 million VAHS. However, district leaders still built in $12.4 million in debt payments into the 2023 budget. The final tax rate the budget approved was $11.40 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 10% decline from last year.
As a result of the referendum approval, hourly support staff will receive a $2 per hour salary increase. The school district’s human resources department updated the teacher salary table and processed payroll with the new salaries on Friday, Nov. 25. Human resources also has calculated back pay based on a 4.7% cost-of-living increase for VASD staff. Hourly support staff salaries were expected to be updated on Monday, Nov. 28.
The final cost-of-living increase for payroll will be processed for new salaries on Thursday, Dec. 8, Wiese said.
“Dr. Clardy and I know our principals have received a heartfelt thank you for in many cases from our hourly staff,” Wiese said. “It's life-changing to get an increase like that. Instead of them having to peek around for additional employment opportunities elsewhere or maybe that second job they were considering; this is a really good deal for our hourly folks.”
Staffing for 2023-24
Staffing for open teaching positions next school year could be filled by in-district teacher transfers or educators coming from outside the district. The district has a monthly principals’ meeting, with the next set for Jan. 18, to begin to determine full-time equivalent staff needs, class sizes at the middle and elementary schools and needs for VAHS teachers during prep times.
“We will continue to scrutinize the positions and the people we currently have in our school district to make sure they are doing the right work,” Wiese said.
He said the district can’t just add more full-time equivalent positions without examining the systems in place.
“Sometimes we have to go with two-, three- or five-year plans and decide maybe there are positions that should be phased out or repurposed,” he said. “Or maybe there are places we have been spending too much allocation and we can pull back a little bit. Or maybe there are places that we have been underfunding forever that need additional resources.”
Since VAHS staff began late-start Mondays, Wiese said officials have considered district-wide late start Mondays.
“Currently, we can’t do that because of instructional limits,” he said. “We have another chance to go through that this winter.”
The state’s biennial budget is not expected to be finalized before the district needs to set a preliminary budget for next school year.
Wiese said any additional money in the state aid pot or per-pupil funding would allow the district to stretch out the $19 million from the referendum into the future.