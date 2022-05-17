A Verona man has been arrested for his possible fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense.
Frank V. Thomas III, age 50, was arrested on Sunday, May 15, after he crashed his motorcycle into a median in the city of Janesville, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Near midnight, an officer witnessed the crash occur at Center Avenue and West Court Street, near the Five Points intersection in Janesville.
Thomas was traveling northbound at high speeds, struck a median, and was thrown from his motorcycle, which then slid across the intersection.
The witnessing officer immediately approached the scene to assist Thomas while requesting medical services.
While attending to Thomas, the officer noticed the smell of intoxicants.
Thomas was transported to a nearby hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.
While undergoing medical treatment, the officers continued with an OWI investigation.
Thomas refused to complete several standardized sobriety tests and a few he could not complete because of his injuries from the crash.
He also refused to give a sample of his blood for evidentiary testing, but a search warrant to acquire a sample of his blood was granted.
In addition to the fifth OWI offense, Thomas was also charged with operating after revocation due to alcohol, Interlock Ignition Device tampering/failure to install in violation of court order, and bail jumping.
According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access records, Thomas currently has two open court cases for OWIs and is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol.
An OWI becomes a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.