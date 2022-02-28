William Heitman, 35, of Verona, pled guilty and has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced the sentencing on Monday afternoon. The sentence will be followed by 15 years of supervised release, and U.S. District Judge William M. Conley also ordered the defendant to pay $9,000 in restitution to the three victims depicted in the images Heitman possessed.
In June 2020, Verona police officers found Heitman in a park sleeping in his car. Heitman told officers he was recently released from state prison after serving a sentence for possessing child pornography. Officers then learned that Heitman was on extended supervision for that offense.
During a search of Heitman’s car, officers found two SD cards containing over 1,000 videos of children engaging in sexually explicity conduct. Heiman admitted to downloading the images and soliciting and trading images of child pornography with two groups.
According to the indictment, the storage cards had been shipped either over state lines or from a foreign country but did not state which applied. Many times, crimes that involve more than one state rise to the severity of a federal crime.
In 2016, Heitman pled guilty to six felony counts of child pornography after being found with it in November 2015. Heitman had attempted to upload suspected child pornography to his Google account, which the tech giant then turned over to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children before locking his account, the criminal complaint states.
Much of the pornography found in Heitman’s possession at that time included female children, some as young as infants or toddlers, participating in sexual acts with adults, the criminal complaint states. As part of his signature bond, Heitman was prohibited from accessing the internet or talking to female children without supervision, online court records show.
According to Monday’s release, Judge Conley considered Heitman’s failure to engage in treatment during his first time in state prison, having no understanding of the seriousness of the offense and making Heitman a “dangerous person in need of a lengthy prison term.” Heitman’s involvement as an administrator of groups trading child pornography was also considered.