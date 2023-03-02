Bryant Switzky has been drawn to music for as long as he can remember.
“I started playing music as a little kid – you know, six years old I started playing violin,” he said. “And I inherited a guitar – my older brother died when I was in middle school – and I started playing that and writing songs, and found that it was really a powerful tool for me to help sort of process my feelings.. I have really been into writing music since then.”
Switzky grew up in Verona, attending high school at what is now Badger Ridge Middle School. At the age of 16, he began performing around the Madison area – mainly as part of a duo – booking gigs on State Street and at local coffee shops.
Switzky spent his time in high school as an active member of the music and theater departments. Just before he graduated from Verona in 1997, he finished his first album – a collection of songs he made right on the school grounds in a recording studio.
After graduation, Switzky left Wisconsin to study music at New York University. He did well there, but left after a year for financial reasons.
“I came back to the Madison area and went to Madison Media Institute,” he said. “[I] studied some audio engineering stuff there, played with a Latin band for a while and then recorded another album of original music that came out in 2001.”
Switzky then moved to the Twin Cities and spent a few years trying to make a living as a singer-songwriter. In 2006, he stopped writing music and transitioned to a 9-5 writing job as a news reporter, eventually moving to Washington D.C. and becoming a federal government analyst – a position he still holds to this day.
Despite working full-time, Switzky found his way back to songwriting in 2018 and began making music for joy. Recently, he returned to his hometown of Verona and released a new studio album on Feb. 17, 2023 – his first in over 20 years.
The album – “On the Edge of Something” – features a collection of 14 acoustic-driven songs that broadly fall in the Americana or folk categories. Switzky played all the instruments, with a couple exceptions, and sang all the songs – six of which have won 11 songwriting awards over the past two years.
“I try to write in a way that is both specific and universal, and I think that’s the power of stories,” he said. “Even if it’s fiction, fiction has a great power to move you by sort of feeding your humanity. And that’s really what I’m hoping this music will do is that it will feed the listener’s humanity and make people feel something… It’s like real life stuff – I want people to feel like it’s writing about real life and that they can find something in it that strikes them.”
And while Switzky isn’t making music as a career, he still finds the time to make it work – often recording in his home studio between the early morning hours of four and six when the house is quiet.
“Kind of funny, I have three kids,” he said. “And I love them dearly, and we have a really busy life. Basically, the time that I have to work on music really overlaps with putting them to bed. So, from when they were kids, at bedtime I would play music for them. And I started using that time to work on new songs and my kids would sort of get to observe that process and sometimes give me feedback along the way which is fun.”
When it comes to writing music, Switzky said he is very easily inspired, often observing life and telling peoples’ stories.
“Sometimes they are the stories of real people – or even my own story – and other times it’s sort of like things that I imagine,” he said. “You know, I see somebody who strikes me – and I don’t know them, it’s a stranger – and I watch them for a couple minutes and I might make up a story about them and write a song about that in way that hopefully is sort of capturing something about what it means to be human.”
One track on Switzky’s new album – called “I Remember” – really stands out to him. He wrote the song for his older brother Saul who passed away at 17 in a car crash.
“It was the first song that I’ve written for him, and it was one of the first songs that I wrote when I got back into songwriting,” he said. “It means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to other people who knew him also. Hopefully it just has some appeal to anybody who has lost someone close to them. That’s a track that I feel really great about, and there are many others too, I’m really proud of the whole album.”
With the release of his new album, Switzky plans to perform frequently around the Madison area. His first event – an intimate album release house concert – will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 in Verona.
Switzky will also perform on Saturday, April 8 at Cargo Coffee, Friday, April 28 at Hop Haus Brewing Company and Saturday, June 17 at The Cider Farm Tasting Room. To purchase tickets and find the most up-to-date list of performances, head to bryantswitzky.com.