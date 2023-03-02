“On the Edge of Something” is currently available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and Youtube Music. Physical CDs are available for sale on Switzky’s website.

If You Go

What: House Concert / Album Release Party

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. Doors open at 6 p.m., with a party following the concert until 9:30 p.m.

Where: Verona – address will be sent after registration

Info: bryantswitzky.com