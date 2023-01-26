Costumes are draped across the chairs, with sewing machines on top of the dining room table and an ironing board in the bedroom.

Jennifer Paar is a costume designer in New York City from Verona, where she grew up and went to Verona High School before getting her degree in technical theater and design. Now, she works on various projects for Off-Broadway shows in NYC.

Paar said that it is not uncommon for costume designers for theater in New York to work from home, because studio space is so expensive. And it is not uncommon for the small off-Broadway productions to have a hard time finding affordable costume designers.

This is why Paar is starting a nonprofit called “The Costume Design.”

“What I'm trying to create is a co-working space for these costume designers working on these low budget productions,” Paar said.

This is a new project that Paar and her partner DW are working on. They need to fundraise first through events, grants and individual donations.

The space will include a cutting table, rack, storage space, fitting rooms, washers, sewing machines and dressed forms. Paar said costume designing is a hard job to do without support and she hopes this space will help.

Paar’s interest in costume design came during her time in high school. She had asked to do design for Verona High School’s production of “Peter Pan,” and they brought in the Broadway set and costumes for that performance. She got to organize the costumes and add to any that needed more pieces and she has loved costume design ever since.

“I haven't looked back and that was when I was 16 years old,” Paar said.

Now, Paar is working on costume design for “Othello,” a Shakespeare play that will be performed in a small theater.

'Othello' costume sketches

They will start showing “Othello” on Feb. 1, and shows will continue for two months. Paar has a lot to build this week for costumes, but she’s excited to see how everything turns out.

Paar said they are using an old foundry for the performance and it will be a very “intimate” setting, because the foundry only seats 50 people. The performers will be only one foot away from the audience.

This creates a difficult task for the costume designer, according to Paar, because the directors want the costumes to be authentic.

“If you've got an audience member that is close to the actor, your clothes can't feel theatrical. They have to feel like they're what this person would actually wear so that you're not taken out of the action of the play,” Paar said. “You actually feel like this is a real person that's standing in front of you, who is feeling all of the deep emotions.”