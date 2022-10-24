Dee Baldock and Terry Dvorak, both of the Verona Area Community Theater (VACT), were named the recipients of the Optimist Club of Verona’s Friend of the Youth 2022 Award.
A ceremony was held on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Verona Senior Center, in which Baldock and Dvorak were awarded plaques by Optimist club president Jodi Farritor, who nominated the two.
“Terry and Dee have left a lasting impact on the VACT youth theater program,” Farritor said in her speech. “When I reached out to kids who had worked with them I heard the same thing over and over – they created a sense of joy in every production, they inspired kids to strive for whatever they wanted to be, but they also taught kids how to be good people - I can think of no two people who are more deserving of this award.
“You have built so much more than a theater in our community,” she added.
The evening also included video highlights of the youth shows that Baldock and Dvorak have directed, in addition to video statements from VACT youth participants presented by VACT vice president Sara Ward-Cassady.