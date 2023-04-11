Young artists and art enthusiasts in the Verona community have the chance to participate in an art contest through the Verona Optimists Club.
From April 8-18, the Optimist Club of Verona will collect submissions from youth ages 11 and under for the visual arts contest, according to a club news release. Art and the accompanying application can be dropped off at the Little Free Library in front of the Verona Senior Center at 108 Paoli Street anytime until 9 p.m. on April 18.
Art submissions should be on 11-inch by 8.5-inch-tall heavy stock white or construction paper without folds or bends, the release states. The Visual Arts Contest Committee – which includes Verona Optimists members, a professional artist and a teen artist – will serve as judges.
Contest winners will be announced during the Verona Optimist Guest Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. All artwork submissions will be displayed during this time as well, according to the release.
Winners of the visual arts contest will receive a gift card to a local arts and crafts store, along with a submission to the Optimist International contest. If selected, the artwork will be featured in the 2023-2024 organization calendar with an opportunity for the contestant to win up to $250, according to the release.
The visual arts contest is a wonderful opportunity to recognize and appreciate the wonderful artistic skills of youth in our community,” President Jodi Farritor said in the release.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with over 80,000 youth and adult members in nearly 3,000 clubs across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and throughout the world, according to the release.
The organization aligns with the following mission statement: “By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves.” Each year, Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people, according to the release.
The contest application, along with more information, is available online at www.veronaoptimists.org.