April 10
8:19 a.m., Cross Country Rd. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 28-year-old Cobb woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:34 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 21-year-old Verona woman for Speeding on Expressway (35+ mph) and Reckless Driving-Endanger Safety.
2:11 p.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
8:05 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and S. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 32-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:21 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:48 p.m., Morningside Blvd. and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 23-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
April 11
12:52 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 47-year-old Sheboygan man on Illegible License Plates.
8:50 a.m., Wildcat Way, accident, hit/run – Police issued two citations to a 41-year-old Dixmoor, Illinois man for Hit and Run and Operating While Revoked (Revoked Due to Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Refusal).
2:03 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Belleville man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
2:40 p.m., S. Main St. and Melody Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:08 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
4:23 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 52-year-old Hollandale woman on Illegible License Plates.
4:24 p.m., N. Main St. and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 25-year-old Madison man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt and Operating While Suspended. Police also gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:34 p.m., N. Main St. and Bering Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 64-year-old Mount Horeb woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
4:46 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., accident, no injury – Police cited a 25-year-old Verona woman for Automobile Following Too Closely.
5:09 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 24-year-old Verona woman for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt and Operator Violate Red Traffic Light. Police also gave a warning on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
5:46 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
6:06 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Mount Horeb man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:32 p.m., Old PB and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (35-39 mph) and gave a warning on Reckless Driving-Endanger Safety.
7:54 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:09 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 47-year-old Fitchburg woman for Illegible License Plates.
8:37 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 70-year-old Belleville man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
8:53 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Milwaukee man for Operating Without Valid License Because Expiration.
10:09 p.m., S. Nine Mound Rd. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 55-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
April 12
12:04 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Mount Horeb man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:18 a.m., Enterprise Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Verona woman on Illegible License Plates.
April 13
6:23 a.m., N. Main St. and Bering Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Sauk City man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
8:13 a.m., Paoli St. and Bruce St., traffic stop – Police cited a 47-year-old Middleton woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:24 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Hollandale woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:04 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Rita Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:09 p.m., American Way and County Hwy PB, accident, no injury – Police cited an 18-year-old Verona man for Automobile Following Too Closely.
8:27 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Verona male for Illegible License Plates.
8:46 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Mount Horeb resident for Illegible License Plates.
8:57 p.m., Legion St. and W. Verona Ave., drug investigation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 16-year-old Mount Horeb male for Possession of Marijuana.
8:57 p.m., Legion St. and W. Verona Ave., drug investigation – Police issued four citations to a 17-year-old Verona male for Operating With Controlled Substance (First Violation), Fail/Stop at Stop Sign, Operating While Suspended and Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt. Police also issued an ordinance violation for Juvenile – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
9:02 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 37-year-old Verona woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
9:15 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 38-year-old Oregon man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:19 p.m., S. Main St. and W. Railroad St., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Waunakee man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and gave a warning on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
11:48 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 49-year-old Edgerton man on Improper Left Turn/Completion.
April 14
12:25 a.m., S. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 19-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights. Police also gave two warnings on Operating Vehicle Without Registration Lamps and Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
2:21 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and County Hwy G, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 45-year-old Platteville man on Unsafe Lane Deviation.
4:52 a.m., County Hwy M and Mckee Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 57-year-old Verona man on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
10:31 a.m., Church Ave., check person – Police took a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody for a Warrant Arrest.
3:45 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Pollow Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 65-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:38 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police cited a 47-year-old Fitchburg woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:08 p.m., County Hwy PB and Rolling Oaks Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 64-year-old Belleville woman for Illegible License Plates.
7:01 p.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 48-year-old Sun Prairie woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:36 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:55 p.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:14 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Milwaukee man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
8:28 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Half Mile Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 64-year-old Berlin woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
8:45 p.m., Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 75-year-old Madison woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
9:13 p.m., Harmony Dr. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
April 15
12:00 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Fitchburg man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
8:09 a.m., Old PB and Forest View Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
12:27 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Janesville woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:58 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 40-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
2:16 p.m., County Hwy PB and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police cited a 43-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:59 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., drug investigation – Police cited a 27-year-old Madison man for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture) and issued an ordinance violation for Possession of Marijuana.
5:44 p.m., County Hwy M and Ineichen Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 55-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
April 16
12:18 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Verona woman for Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
10:18 a.m., County Hwy M and Liberty Dr., accident, injury – Police cited a 21-year-old Oregon woman for Inattentive Driving.
3:02 p.m., N. Main St. and W. Verona Ave., accident, injury – Police cited a 16-year-old Spring Grove, Illinois male for Operator Violate Red Traffic Light.
7:37 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:47 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Rita Ave., drug investigation – Police issued two citations to an 18-year-old Madison man for Operating While Suspended and Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration. Police also issued an ordinance violation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
10:25 p.m., Legion St., traffic stop – Police cited a 38-year-old Verona woman for Operating While Suspended.