April 17
7:48 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound, accident, injury – Police cited a 28-year-old Verona man for Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control.
7:49 a.m., Fortune Dr. and Liberty Dr., accident, no injury – Police cited a 36-year-old Belleville man for Failure to Yield Right of Way.
11:08 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Mount Horeb woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:35 a.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 26-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
12:14 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (11-15 mph).
12:32 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Mount Horeb man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:08 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 16-year-old Madison male for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
2:41 p.m., Todd St. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 33-year-old Madison woman on Vent/Side Window Excessive Tinting.
3:31 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:11 p.m., Meister Dr. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Beloit man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
4:33 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Fitchburg woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:50 p.m., Basswood Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Verona man on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
4:53 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 48-year-old Mount Horeb man for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
5:07 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
5:33 p.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 64-year-old Monona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:55 p.m., Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Fitchburg man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:43 p.m., Old PB and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Albany woman for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
9:48 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 23-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:15 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Verona man for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
April 18
2:48 a.m., Onyx Ct., drug investigation – Police issued two citations to a 20-year-old Verona woman for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration and Operating While Suspended. Police also gave a warning on Possession of Marijuana.
4:46 a.m., Legion St. and Topp Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Sun Prairie woman on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
7:37 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
7:50 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 31-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (25-29 mph) and Operating Without Valid License (First Violation). Police also gave warnings on Operating Without Carrying License, Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
7:57 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 55-year-old Cottage Grove woman for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
9:42 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Basswood Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old New Glarus woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:33 a.m., Enterprise Dr. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 51-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
10:41 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Meister Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 65–year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
1:17 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Fitchburg man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
1:49 p.m., County Hwy PB and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 48-year-old Waukesha man on Unlawful U/Y Turn-Midblock.
4:23 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Grace St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 23-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
7:58 p.m., Locust Dr. and Bruce St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 58-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:39 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Fitchburg woman for Operating Motor Vehicle by Permittee Without Instructor and gave a warning on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
8:58 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Verona man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
9:29 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to an 18-year-old Verona man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted and Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
April 19
8:53 a.m., Wildcat Way, disturbance – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 16-year-old Fitchburg male for Disorderly Conduct-County/Municipality.
8:53 a.m., Wildcat Way, disturbance – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 19-year-old Madison man for Disorderly Conduct-County/Municipality.
4:09 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Northern Lights Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 69-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
4:27 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Meister Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 57-year-old Stoughton man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
5:15 p.m., Basswood Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
5:46 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Basswood Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
April 20
1:56 a.m., Old PB and Whalen Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 32-year-old Madison man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
4:55 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
12:41 p.m., Wildcat Way and Victory Ln., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to an 18-year-old Verona man for Reckless Driving-Endanger Safety and Fail/Stop at Stop Sign (2Nd+).
5:24 p.m., Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Fitchburg woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:38 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Boscobel resident for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture).
8:52 p.m., County Hwy M and County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Wittenberg woman for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture) and gave warnings on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
April 21
12:25 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Verona man for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture).
7:47 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 29-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
7:56 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:22 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Sauk City man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:26 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (35+ mph).
11:32 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Verona woman for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
11:59 a.m., Legion St., accident, no injury – Police cited a 62-year-old Brodhead man for Unsafe Backing of Vehicle.
6:49 p.m., Northern Lights Rd. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
8:18 p.m., Old PB and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Verona man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
10:00 p.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Oregon female for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
10:27 p.m., Silent St. and N. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
April 22
2:08 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., intoxicated driver – Police arrested a 47-year-old Madison man for Operating While Under the Influence. Police also issued two citations for Operating While Under the Influence and Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
5:43 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 40-year-old Milwaukee man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph) and Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture).
9:59 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:32 a.m., Old PB and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 38-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:43 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 37-year-old Mount Horeb man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:47 a.m., County Hwy M and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
1:09 p.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 42-year-old Middleton man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
2:15 p.m., Old PB and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 51-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11–15 mph).
9:13 p.m., N. Franklin St. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 19-year-old Chicago, Illinois man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
April 23
8:39 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Edgerton man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:26 a.m., Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 67-year-old Verona man for Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
9:36 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:44 a.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Madison woman for Operating While Suspended and gave a warning on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
11:39 a.m., County Hwy PD and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 38-year-old Mount Horeb man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Fai/Maintain High-Mounted Stop Lamp.
12:27 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 36-year-old Madison woman for Operating While Suspended and gave a warning on Improper/Attach Rear Reg Decal/Tag.
1:20 p.m., Old PB and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 45-year-old Evansville man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph) and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:56 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Improper Display/Plates (Hard to See).
3:17 p.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:32 p.m., Silent St., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Oregon man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:44 p.m., Enterprise Dr. and Prairie Oaks Dr., drug investigation – Police cited a 19-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and gave two warnings on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
4:25 p.m., County Hwy M and Ineichen Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
4:26 p.m., Old PB and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
4:33 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 40-year-old Blanchardville woman for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:19 p.m., N. Main St. and Prairie Oaks Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 53-year-old Middleton woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
5:39 p.m., N. Main St. and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 40-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
6:01 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
7:24 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police issued three citations to a 33-year-old Verona man for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture 4Th+), Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance and Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
9:38 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 39-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (1-10 mph).
11:48 p.m., Silent St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 45-year-old Verona woman on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflector and Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.