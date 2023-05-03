April 24
6:34 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Columbus man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
7:42 a.m., Todd St. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:02 a.m., Northern Lights Rd. and Hubble Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:11 a.m., Epic Ln. and Northern Lights Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Oregon woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:14 a.m., Epic Ln. and Northern Lights Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
10:56 a.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 38-year-old Portage man for Operating While Suspended and gave warnings on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc., Operating After Rev/Susp of registration and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
3:48 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Pollow Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 40-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
4:01 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Meister Dr., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 44-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph) and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
6:52 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 43-year-old Waukesha man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
7:10 p.m., County Hwy M and Range Trl., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 57-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
April 25
8:45 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Madiosn woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:32 a.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Verona man for Illegible License Plates.
9:37 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 54-year-old New Glarus man for Illegible License Plates and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
9:49 a.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and Flagstone Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 42-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:58 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:13 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Verona woman for Illegible License Plates.
10:51 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Acadia Way, traffic stop – Police cited a 36-year-old Stoughton woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
11:50 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound and County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Madison man for Operating While Suspended.
12:00 p.m., Old PB and Harper Dr., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 63-year-old Blue Mounds woman for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights and Illegible License Plates.
3:20 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Madison man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
3:35 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Edward St., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Brodhead man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
3:44 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 82-year-old Verona woman on Deviation From Designated Lane.
4:00 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 16-year-old Madison female for Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
4:28 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Todd St., traffic stop – Police cited a 58-year-old Verona woman for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
5:03 p.m., Paoli St. and Bruce St., drug investigation – Police issued three citations to a 35-year-old Madison man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration, Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture) and Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt. Police also issued an ordinance violation for Possession of Marijuana.
5:26 p.m., Senneti Park, traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:44 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police cited a 62-year-old Mount Horeb man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
7:52 p.m., Locust Dr. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to an 18-year-old Madison man on Unlawful U/Y Turn-Midblock and Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
8:42 p.m., W. Harriet St. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
11:39 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year–old Verona man on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
April 26
12:38 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old Fitchburg woman for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and gave a warning on Impeding Traffic by Slow Speed.
8:23 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Mark Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 60-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
12:22 p.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 36-year-old Mount Horeb woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:51 p.m., Whalen Rd. and Ethan Ter., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 42-year-old Madison woman on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
2:07 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Fitchburg woman for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:17 p.m., Basswood Ave. and Cabrillo Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:50 p.m., Todd St. and Mark Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 43-year-old Verona man for Operating While Suspended and gave two warnings on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:05 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 43-year-old Madison woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
April 27
12:18 a.m., Gilman St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 25-year-old Beloit man for Operating While Suspended and Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
12:18 a.m., Gilma St., traffic stop – Police gave a citation to a 24-year-old Janesville woman for Ride in Vehicle Without Wearing Seat Belt.
9:53 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 69-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:21 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 75-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
12:24 p.m., Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Madison resident for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:41 p.m., Victory Ln. and Wildcat Way, traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Fitchburg man for Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
2:47 p.m., William Cir., disturbance – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 40-year-old Verona woman for Disorderly Conduct.
4:46 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Grace St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 23-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
7:23 p.m., Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 65-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:45 p.m., Paoli St. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 85-year-old Monticello man on Improper Right Turn.
9:01 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 46-year-old Madison man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights and No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
9:42 p.m., County Hwy PB and U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 34-year-old Fitchburg man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
April 28
12:09 a.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 61-year-old Madison woman on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
2:05 a.m., N. Main St. and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 41-year-old Madison man on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
7:58 a.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and Mckee Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Verona woman for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture).
8:38 a.m., Acadia Way and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:25 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Fitchburg man for Speeding on Expressway (25-29 mph).
10:19 a.m., Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Oregon man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:28 p.m., S. Main St. and Melody Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Verona woman for Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
6:48 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic complaint – Police issued two citations to an 18-year-old Verona man for Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate and Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
9:52 p.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and Mckee Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
11:34 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
April 29
1:49 a.m., Silent St. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 45-year-old Madison man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
2:22 a.m., County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Madison man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
3:03 a.m., E. Harriet St. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:00 p.m., Edward St., check person – Police took a 44-year-old Verona man into custody for Bail Jumping-Felony.
12:10 p.m., S. Main St., accident, no injury – Police cited a 16-year-old Madison female for Inattentive Driving.
5:00 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Monona woman on Speeding on Expressway (1-10 mph).
5:49 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 46-year-old Madison man on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
9:19 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Verona man on Operator Violate Red Traffic Light.
9:26 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Verona resident on Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
11:30 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 44-year-old Sun Prairie man on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Light.
April 30
12:48 a.m., Wildcat Way, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Mount Horeb female on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
2:59 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 49-year-old Verona man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
4:42 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 21-year-old Verona woman on Operating Without Required Lamps Lighted.
5:30 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Brookfield woman for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
4:17 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
4:47 p.m., Morningside Blvd. and Harvest Moon Trl., drug investigation – Police issued two ordinance violations to an 18-year-old Delevan woman for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
7:00 p.m., Mary Lou St. and Edward St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Monroe male on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
7:20 p.m., Old PB and Harper Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:00 p.m., Basilica Pkwy., domestic – Police arrested a 33-year-old Verona woman for Battery.
9:06 p.m., Valley View St. and S. Main St., arrested adult – Police cited a 40-year-old Verona man for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture).