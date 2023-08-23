Aug. 14
11:19 a.m., Epic Ln. and US Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:34 p.m., Hubble Rd. and Northern Lights Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 60-year-old Fitchburg woman for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
3:42 p.m., Bruce St., accident, no injury – Police issued two citations to a 33-year-old Verona man for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance and Inattentive Driving.
6:04 p.m., S. Main St. and Factory St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 44-year-old Verona woman on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
6:53 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
11:54 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Verona female on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
Aug. 15
12:50 a.m., S. Main St. and Park Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Verona man on Deviation from Designated Lane.
5:19 a.m., Epic Ln. and Northern Lights Rd., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 40-year-old Fitchburg man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
8:09 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:22 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Epic Ln., accident, no injury – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona man for Inattentive Driving.
8:41 a.m., S. Main St. and Church Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 38-year-old Fitchburg man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:06 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
10:29 a.m., Whalen Rd. and Harvest Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:53 p.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
2:28 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Main St., accident, injury – Police cited an 80-year-old Mount Horeb man for Inattentive Driving.
Aug. 16
3:22 a.m., Old PB and Whalen Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Verona man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and gave two warnings on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
5:24 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 55-year-old Verona man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
5:52 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and S. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Verona woman on Illegible License Plates.
10:02 a.m., County Hwy PB and US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:59 a.m., Old PB and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:45 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 37-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:51 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 23-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
4:15 p.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound, accident, injury – Police cited a 32-year-old Madison man for Inattentive Driving.
6:16 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police cited a 69-year-old Chillicothe, Illinois man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
10:24 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 62-year-old Middleton woman for Operating While Suspended.
Aug. 17
12:24 a.m., McKee Rd. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Madison woman for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance and gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:57 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 59-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:05 a.m., S. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 69-year-old Stoughton man on Operating Left of Center.
6:29 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 60-year-old Marshall man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:31 a.m., Meister Dr. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 73-year-old Middleton woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (25-29 mph).
4:03 p.m., Liberty Dr. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 43-year-old Mount Horeb woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:51 p.m., County Hwy PD and Northern Lights Rd., disabled vehicle – Police cited a 19-year-old Fitchburg man for Operating While Suspended.
Aug. 18
6:16 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:31 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 60-year-old Monona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:58 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:12 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Pollow Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
9:42 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
7:52 p.m., S. Main St. and Factory St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 63-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:36 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Todd St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 42-year-old Verona woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
10:56 p.m., Aspen Ave., accident, no injury – Police cited a 33-year-old Verona man for Inattentive Driving.
11:31 p.m., Industrial Dr., domestic/family trouble – Officers were dispatched to a disturbance with a report of a female yelling that had crawled in the window. Police took the 27-year-old Madison woman into custody on arrest warrants, as well as for Disorderly Conduct and Trespass to Dwelling.
Aug. 19
5:33 a.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 37-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:03 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 77-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
4:00 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 29-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License and Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
6:13 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 42-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:15 p.m., Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 23-year-old McFarland woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
9:01 p.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound, intoxicated driver – A vehicle was reported to have veered into the ditch at least two times as it was traveling. Officers located the car at a bar where the driver performed a series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. The 24-year-old Verona man was arrested for OWI (First). Police also issued two citations for Operating While Under the Influence and Operating With Pac (First).
11:32 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Fitchburg woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
11:51 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 16-year-old Madison male for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors and Illegible License Plates.
Aug. 20
12:04 a.m., McKee Rd. and S. High Point Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:28 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 53-year-old Chesapeake, Virginia man for No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:51 a.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Fitchburg woman for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
1:25 a.m., N. Main St. and Prairie Oaks Dr., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 24-year-old Fitchburg man for Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal and Operate Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
1:30 a.m., County Hwy PB and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Fitchburg man on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
3:46 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
3:54 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 42-year-old Verona man on Fail/Yield/Uncontrolled Intersection and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
4:00 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 41-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
4:15 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 36-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:19 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and Gateway Pass, traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:39 p.m., N. Main St. and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 53-year-old Appleton man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:45 p.m., State Hwy 69 and Valley Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:36 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 25-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
8:41 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., drug investigation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 40-year-old Verona woman for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and gave a warning on Illegible License Plates.