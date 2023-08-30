Verona Police Department Logo

Aug. 21

10:27 a.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 55-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

10:46 a.m., Prairie Oaks Dr. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

11:20 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and S. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 33-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).

6:21 p.m., Military Ridge Dr. and Old PB, intoxicated driver – A traffic complaint was called in on a vehicle which an officer located and stopped. An odor of marijuana was detected by the officer, and marijuana drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle during a search. The 46-year-old Madison woman was issued two citations for Operating With Control Substance (First) and Permit Waste Throwing/Vehicle (<30 gallons). Police also issued two ordinance violations for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and gave a warning on Illegible License Plates.

6:49 p.m., Locust Dr. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).

Aug. 22

2:18 a.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Madison resident on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.

7:40 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., accident, injury – Police cited a 23-year-old Fitchburg woman for Automobile Following Too Closely. 

9:16 a.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Fall River man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).

9:33 a.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 77-year-old Galena, Illinois man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).

10:06 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 54-year-old Belleville man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).

11:05 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).

11:41 a.m., Paoli St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Madison male on Fail/Yield When Making Left Turn. 

11:41 a.m., Paoli St., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Milwaukee man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (25-29 mph). 

7:05 p.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Madison woman on Unsafe Lane Deviation. 

7:41 p.m., Old PB and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 79-year-old Belleville man on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.

9:35 p.m., S. Main St. and Whalen Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 56-year-old Fitchburg man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).

9:51 p.m., S. Main St. and Melody Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 37-year-old Hanna City, Illinois man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.

10:12 p.m., Maple Grove Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 49-year-old Verona man on Unsafe Lane Deviation.

11:29 p.m., Horizon Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison woman for Operating Without Valid License and gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

11:50 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 34-year-old Verona man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.

Aug. 23

12:21 a.m., County Hwy M and Ineichen Dr., arrested adult – An officer stopped a vehicle because the registered owner had a suspended drivers license and an arrest warrant. The owner, a 41-year-old Monroe woman, was a passenger. She fled from the vehicle but was arrested later. She was booked into jail on an arrest warrant, as well as for Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. The driver, a 41-year-old Footville man, was cited for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture) and Viol of Child Safety Restraint – Child Under 4 Years of Age.

6:20 a.m., Old PB and US Hwy 151 Southbound, accident, injury – Police cited a 34-year-old Mount Horeb man for Fail/Yield While Making Left Turn (Resulting Bodily Harm).

7:25 a.m., Old PB and US Hwy 151 Southbound, accident, injury – Police cited a 58-year-old Gaithersburg, Maryland for Automobile Following Too Closely.

11:02 a.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

11:47 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Madison woman for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.

12:16 p.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police cited a 16-year-old Verona female for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

12:19 p.m., N. Main St. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Milwaukee woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

12:53 p.m., S. Shuman St. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 64-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

12:58 p.m., S. Franklin St. and Park Ave., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 30-year-old Mount Horeb woman for Illegible License Plates and Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.

1:25 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 23-year-old Madison man for Possession of Marijuana.

1:25 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police issued two ordinance violations to a 22-year-old Oregon man for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 

1:25 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 23-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt. Police also issued an ordinance violation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

1:45 p.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

4:21 p.m., County Hwy PB and County Hwy M, accident, injury – Police cited a 58-year-old Oregon man for Fail/Yield While Making Left Turn.

4:21 p.m., County Hwy PB and County Hwy M, accident, injury – Police cited a 26-year-old Madison woman for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.

8:07 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Dodgeville resident for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

8:27 p.m., S. Marietta St. and Park Ln., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 37-year-old Verona woman for Operating While Suspended and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. Police also gave a warning on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.

8:32 p.m., Ineichen Dr. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to an 18-year-old Mount Horeb man on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates and Operating Motor Vehicle by Permittee After Dark Without Instructor.

9:04 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 52-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

9:06 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Operating While Suspended.

9:27 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.

9:51 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Saukville resident for Operating While Suspended.

10:04 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 19-year-old Zion, Illinois man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).

10:47 p.m., County Hwy PB and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Belleville female on Operator Violate Red Traffic Light.

11:57 p.m., Wildcat Way, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 28-year-old Verona man on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp – Night.

Aug. 24

12:19 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Middleton man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (25-29 mph).

8:54 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 32-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Et. and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.

9:21 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 43-year-old Fitchburg woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

10:49 a.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 53-year-old Verona woman for Operating Motorcycle Without Valid License.

11:18 a.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 19-year-old Fitchburg man for Speeding on Expressway (25-29 mph) and Operating Without Valid License.

11:49 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Verona man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).

12:25 p.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Fitchburg woman for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).

12:41 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison woman for Speeding on Expressway (25-29 mph).

1:10 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Dodgeville man for Speeding on Expressway (25-29 mph).

1:54 p.m., Prairie Oaks Dr. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Verona resident for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).

4:26 p.m., County Hwy PB, accident, no injury – Police cited a 33-year-old Juda woman for Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control.

4:32 p.m., Industrial Dr. and Berkley Rd., accident, no injury – Police cited a 22-year-old Fitchburg woman for Inattentive Driving.

4:47 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., accident, no injury – Police cited a 33-year-old Verona woman for Fail/Yield When Making Left Turn.

8:36 p.m., N. Shuman St. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 48-year-old West Allis woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.

9:31 p.m., Hemlock Dr. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 43-year-old Madison man on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.

11:24 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

11:48 p.m., Solar Ct., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 36-year-old Madison man on Driving Wrong Way on Divided Highway. 

11:53 p.m., S. Main St. and Melody Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 19-year-old Verona man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.

Aug. 25

12:50 a.m., County Hwy M and Solar Ct., traffic stop – Police gave three warnings to a 38-year-old Madison man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors, Improper Display of License Plate/Tag/Decal and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.

1:10 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 77-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. 

5:59 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 41-year-old Madison woman on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.

8:15 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 57-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).

8:16 a.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Waunakee man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).

8:37 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).

8:44 a.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).

9:01 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).

9:09 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police cited a 38-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph). 

11:07 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 50-year-old DeForest man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

11:10 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Blanchardville woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

3:40 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

4:18 p.m., Prairie Oaks Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Middleton male for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).

6:10 p.m., Milky Way, trespass complaint – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 57-year-old Verona man for Trespass to Land.

7:23 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 19-year-old Madison man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.

9:09 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).

10:44 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 45-year-old Verona woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal. 

Aug. 26

8:42 a.m., Prairie Way Blvd., accident, no injury – Police issued three citations to a 24-year-old Verona woman for Operating Without Valid License, Inattentive Driving and Failure of Operator to Notify Police of Accident.

11:07 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 61-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

7:52 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Verona woman for Illegible License Plates.

8:06 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Lincoln St., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Brooklyn man for Illegible License Plates.

8:22 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

8:45 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and S. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

8:52 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and gave a warning on Operating Without Carrying License.

9:16 p.m., Harmony Dr. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

9:56 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 21-year-old Grand Rapids, Michigan woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.

10:03 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 39-year-old Middleton woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.

11:39 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).

Aug. 27

5:35 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 70-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

5:37 a.m., Harper Dr. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 22-year-old Madison woman for Operating Without Valid License and Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (30-34 mph).

9:09 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 46-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

10:05 a.m., Cross Country Rd. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

10:27 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Fitchburg man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

11:29 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 50-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

12:26 p.m., N. Main St. and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).

1:05 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 34-year-old Albany man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).

1:48 p.m., Old PB and Harper Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).

3:21 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

3:49 p.m., S. Franklin St. and Park Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.

4:37 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Mount Horeb woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

4:51 p.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Belleville woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. 

5:11 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Grafton man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.

5:23 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 78-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

5:25 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 36-year-old Madison man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. 

5:34 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Mount Horeb man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

5:35 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. 

5:50 p.m., Stewart’s Woods Rd. and Wildcat Way, traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.

8:41 p.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Madison male on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

