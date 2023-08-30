Aug. 21
10:27 a.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 55-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:46 a.m., Prairie Oaks Dr. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:20 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and S. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 33-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
6:21 p.m., Military Ridge Dr. and Old PB, intoxicated driver – A traffic complaint was called in on a vehicle which an officer located and stopped. An odor of marijuana was detected by the officer, and marijuana drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle during a search. The 46-year-old Madison woman was issued two citations for Operating With Control Substance (First) and Permit Waste Throwing/Vehicle (<30 gallons). Police also issued two ordinance violations for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and gave a warning on Illegible License Plates.
6:49 p.m., Locust Dr. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
Aug. 22
2:18 a.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Madison resident on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
7:40 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., accident, injury – Police cited a 23-year-old Fitchburg woman for Automobile Following Too Closely.
9:16 a.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Fall River man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
9:33 a.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 77-year-old Galena, Illinois man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:06 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 54-year-old Belleville man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
11:05 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
11:41 a.m., Paoli St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Madison male on Fail/Yield When Making Left Turn.
11:41 a.m., Paoli St., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Milwaukee man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (25-29 mph).
7:05 p.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Madison woman on Unsafe Lane Deviation.
7:41 p.m., Old PB and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 79-year-old Belleville man on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
9:35 p.m., S. Main St. and Whalen Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 56-year-old Fitchburg man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
9:51 p.m., S. Main St. and Melody Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 37-year-old Hanna City, Illinois man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
10:12 p.m., Maple Grove Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 49-year-old Verona man on Unsafe Lane Deviation.
11:29 p.m., Horizon Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison woman for Operating Without Valid License and gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:50 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 34-year-old Verona man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
Aug. 23
12:21 a.m., County Hwy M and Ineichen Dr., arrested adult – An officer stopped a vehicle because the registered owner had a suspended drivers license and an arrest warrant. The owner, a 41-year-old Monroe woman, was a passenger. She fled from the vehicle but was arrested later. She was booked into jail on an arrest warrant, as well as for Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. The driver, a 41-year-old Footville man, was cited for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture) and Viol of Child Safety Restraint – Child Under 4 Years of Age.
6:20 a.m., Old PB and US Hwy 151 Southbound, accident, injury – Police cited a 34-year-old Mount Horeb man for Fail/Yield While Making Left Turn (Resulting Bodily Harm).
7:25 a.m., Old PB and US Hwy 151 Southbound, accident, injury – Police cited a 58-year-old Gaithersburg, Maryland for Automobile Following Too Closely.
11:02 a.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:47 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Madison woman for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
12:16 p.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police cited a 16-year-old Verona female for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:19 p.m., N. Main St. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Milwaukee woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:53 p.m., S. Shuman St. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 64-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:58 p.m., S. Franklin St. and Park Ave., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 30-year-old Mount Horeb woman for Illegible License Plates and Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
1:25 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 23-year-old Madison man for Possession of Marijuana.
1:25 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police issued two ordinance violations to a 22-year-old Oregon man for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
1:25 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 23-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt. Police also issued an ordinance violation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
1:45 p.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:21 p.m., County Hwy PB and County Hwy M, accident, injury – Police cited a 58-year-old Oregon man for Fail/Yield While Making Left Turn.
4:21 p.m., County Hwy PB and County Hwy M, accident, injury – Police cited a 26-year-old Madison woman for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
8:07 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Dodgeville resident for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:27 p.m., S. Marietta St. and Park Ln., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 37-year-old Verona woman for Operating While Suspended and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. Police also gave a warning on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
8:32 p.m., Ineichen Dr. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to an 18-year-old Mount Horeb man on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates and Operating Motor Vehicle by Permittee After Dark Without Instructor.
9:04 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 52-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:06 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Operating While Suspended.
9:27 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
9:51 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Saukville resident for Operating While Suspended.
10:04 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 19-year-old Zion, Illinois man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
10:47 p.m., County Hwy PB and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Belleville female on Operator Violate Red Traffic Light.
11:57 p.m., Wildcat Way, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 28-year-old Verona man on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp – Night.
Aug. 24
12:19 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Middleton man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (25-29 mph).
8:54 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 32-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Et. and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
9:21 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 43-year-old Fitchburg woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:49 a.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 53-year-old Verona woman for Operating Motorcycle Without Valid License.
11:18 a.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 19-year-old Fitchburg man for Speeding on Expressway (25-29 mph) and Operating Without Valid License.
11:49 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Verona man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
12:25 p.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Fitchburg woman for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
12:41 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison woman for Speeding on Expressway (25-29 mph).
1:10 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Dodgeville man for Speeding on Expressway (25-29 mph).
1:54 p.m., Prairie Oaks Dr. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Verona resident for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
4:26 p.m., County Hwy PB, accident, no injury – Police cited a 33-year-old Juda woman for Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control.
4:32 p.m., Industrial Dr. and Berkley Rd., accident, no injury – Police cited a 22-year-old Fitchburg woman for Inattentive Driving.
4:47 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., accident, no injury – Police cited a 33-year-old Verona woman for Fail/Yield When Making Left Turn.
8:36 p.m., N. Shuman St. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 48-year-old West Allis woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
9:31 p.m., Hemlock Dr. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 43-year-old Madison man on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
11:24 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:48 p.m., Solar Ct., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 36-year-old Madison man on Driving Wrong Way on Divided Highway.
11:53 p.m., S. Main St. and Melody Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 19-year-old Verona man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
Aug. 25
12:50 a.m., County Hwy M and Solar Ct., traffic stop – Police gave three warnings to a 38-year-old Madison man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors, Improper Display of License Plate/Tag/Decal and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
1:10 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 77-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:59 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 41-year-old Madison woman on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
8:15 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 57-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:16 a.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Waunakee man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:37 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:44 a.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:01 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
9:09 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police cited a 38-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
11:07 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 50-year-old DeForest man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:10 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Blanchardville woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:40 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:18 p.m., Prairie Oaks Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Middleton male for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
6:10 p.m., Milky Way, trespass complaint – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 57-year-old Verona man for Trespass to Land.
7:23 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 19-year-old Madison man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
9:09 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
10:44 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 45-year-old Verona woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
Aug. 26
8:42 a.m., Prairie Way Blvd., accident, no injury – Police issued three citations to a 24-year-old Verona woman for Operating Without Valid License, Inattentive Driving and Failure of Operator to Notify Police of Accident.
11:07 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 61-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:52 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Verona woman for Illegible License Plates.
8:06 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Lincoln St., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Brooklyn man for Illegible License Plates.
8:22 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:45 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and S. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:52 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and gave a warning on Operating Without Carrying License.
9:16 p.m., Harmony Dr. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:56 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 21-year-old Grand Rapids, Michigan woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
10:03 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 39-year-old Middleton woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
11:39 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
Aug. 27
5:35 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 70-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:37 a.m., Harper Dr. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 22-year-old Madison woman for Operating Without Valid License and Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (30-34 mph).
9:09 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 46-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:05 a.m., Cross Country Rd. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:27 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Fitchburg man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:29 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 50-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:26 p.m., N. Main St. and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
1:05 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 34-year-old Albany man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
1:48 p.m., Old PB and Harper Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
3:21 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:49 p.m., S. Franklin St. and Park Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
4:37 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Mount Horeb woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:51 p.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Belleville woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:11 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Grafton man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
5:23 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 78-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:25 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 36-year-old Madison man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:34 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Mount Horeb man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:35 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:50 p.m., Stewart’s Woods Rd. and Wildcat Way, traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
8:41 p.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Madison male on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.