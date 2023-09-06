Aug. 29
12:12 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 51-year-old Madison man for Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
8:30 a.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., weapons violation – An officer observed a vehicle speeding and run a red light. After stopping the car, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana. A search of the vehicle found drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun. Police arrested the 27-year-old Milwaukee woman for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Police also issued two citations for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph) and Operating While Suspended.
10:00 a.m., Forest View Dr. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 53-year-old Belleville woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:17 a.m., Old PB and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:16 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Verona resident for Unsafe Passing on Right.
12:53 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 42-year-old New Glarus woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:39 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Operating While Suspended and gave a warning on Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
1:41 p.m., Old PB and Forest View Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 62-year-old Monticello woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
1:58 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Verona man for Operating Without Valid License and gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
2:05 p.m., Old PB and Forest View Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old New Glarus man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
3:16 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Mark Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 68-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
3:34 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 50-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
3:50 p.m., Mark Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
5:09 p.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:33 p.m., Bruce St., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Verona for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
6:17 p.m., N. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police cited a 47-year-old Madison man for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture) and gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
Aug. 30
2:16 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 72-year-old woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:34 a.m., Cross Country Rd. and North Edge Trl., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison woman for Operating While Suspended and gave a warning on Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
8:05 a.m., West End Cir. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 43-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:35 a.m., Bruce St., traffic stop – Police cited a 65-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:40 a.m., Old PB, drug investigation – An officer checked on a vehicle in the park-and-ride that had substantial damage and an open trunk. The officer located a male asleep in the car and drug paraphernalia in view. Police issued an ordinance violation to the 35-year-old Portage man for Possession of Marijuana.
11:15 a.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and McKee Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
11:39 a.m., County Hwy M and County Hwy PD, traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
11:59 a.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and McKee Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
12:43 p.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and McKee Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Waunakee man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
1:16 p.m., Paoli St. and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (30-34 mph). The vehicle was stopped for traveling 85 mph in the 55 mph construction zone of US 18/151.
1:20 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 71-year-old Belleville woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:22 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Meister Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
1:44 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Dodgeville man for Speeding on Expressway (11-15 mph).
1:58 p.m., Paoli St. and S. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 44-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:58 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
7:33 p.m., Llanos St. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Verona man for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
7:45 p.m., Military Ridge Dr. and Whalen Rd., traffic complaint – Police cited a 16-year-old Verona male for Passing on Hill or Curve.
9:40 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Verona male for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
Aug. 31
12:05 a.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and Flagstone Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Madison man for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
12:22 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Verona woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
12:58 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Madison resident for Operating While Suspended.
8:40 a.m., Mark Dr. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:06 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old Fitchburg woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:45 a.m., Bering Dr. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 46-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:38 p.m., Stony Ridge Cir. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Madison female on Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
4:07 p.m., County Hwy M and Range Trl., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 56-year-old Deerfield woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:19 p.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and McKee Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Des Moines, Iowa man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
9:27 p.m., State Hwy 69 and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 26-year-old New Glarus man for Operating While Suspended and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
10:01 p.m., Prairie Oaks Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
11:39 p.m., Horizon Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
Sept. 1
12:17 a.m., S. Nine Mound Rd. and Industrial Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 44-year-old Brooklyn man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
3:06 a.m., N. Main St., intoxicated driver – Police arrested a 23-year-old Madison man for Bail Jumping-Felony and Go Armed with Firearm While Intoxicated.
3:06 a.m., N. Main St., intoxicated driver – Police arrested a 24-year-old Madison woman for OWI-1st Offense and issued two citations for Operating While Under the Influence and Keep Open Intoxicants.
8:31 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 47-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:06 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 51-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:25 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and S. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:29 p.m., Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Verona woman on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
8:21 p.m., N. Main St. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Veorna man for Operating Without Valid License.
9:31 p.m., County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Dodgeville male on Unsafe Lane Deviation.
10:15 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 37-year-old Verona man on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
11:06 p.m., Llanos St. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old Middleton man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:28 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Rita Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Madison male on Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
Sept. 2
12:00 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 52-year-old Moncell, Illinois woman on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
1:11 a.m., Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old New Glarus man for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
1:59 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Milwaukee man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
5:27 a.m., Paoli St., domestic/family trouble – Police arrested a 38-year-old Verona man for Disorderly Conduct. It was reported the man was intoxicated, yelling and throwing items.
10:35 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Fitchburg woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:09 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:49 a.m., Church Ave. and S. Main St., accident, no injury – Police cited a 21-year-old Verona woman for Fail/Yield Right/Way From Stop Sign.
11:49 a.m., Church Ave. and S. Main St., accident, no injury – Police cited a 17-year-old Verona female for Operating Without Valid License.
6:08 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and Badger Prairie Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 55-year-old Madison man on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
7:37 p.m., Old PB and Grandview Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Verona woman for No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night and gave two warnings on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (1-10 mph) and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
7:37 p.m., Old PB and Grandview Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 60-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:08 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 37-year-old Fitchburg man on Unsafe Lane Deviation.
8:17 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Verona man for Illegible License Plates.
8:35 p.m., County Hwy PB and Rolling Oaks Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 46-year-old New Glarus man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:42 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:04 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 56-year-old New Providence, New Jersey man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
9:08 p.m., N. Franklin St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 15-year-old Verona female on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:24 p.m., Prairie Oaks Dr., intoxicated driver – Police arrested a 26-year-old Madison woman for OWI-1st Offense after she collided with a light pole. Officers also gave two citations for Operating While Under the Influence and Operating W/Pac (First).
10:03 p.m., Horizon Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:25 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Verona woman on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
Sept. 3
1:18 a.m., Llanos St. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Verona man for Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
4:45 a.m., Llanos St. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old New Glarus woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
8:28 a.m., Llanos St. and North Edge Trl., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 27-year-old Madison man for Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal and Operating While Suspended.
2:07 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police cited a 50-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
2:34 p.m., N. Main St. and W. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 61-year-old Waunakee man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:27 p.m., Gilman St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 38-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
5:13 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 52-year-old Middleton man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:35 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:59 p.m., Grandview Rd. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 57-year-old Cashton man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).