Aug. 7
8:07 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
8:45 a.m., County Hwy PD and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
9:57 a.m., Lincoln St., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
2:09 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, accident, no injury – Police cited a 29-year-old Verona woman for Automobile Following Too Closely.
4:02 p.m., Melody Ln. and S. Main St., accident, no injury – Police cited a 36-year-old Verona woman for Unlawful U/Y Turn-Unsafe or Interfere with Traffic (First).
4:14 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
4:33 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Middleton man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:45 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 50-year-old Middleton man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:20 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Fitchburg woman for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
5:39 p.m., County Hwy M and Ineichen Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
5:58 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 58-year-old Verona woman for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
Aug. 8
12:33 a.m., N. Marietta St., domestic/family trouble – A 911 disconnect call resulted in officers locating a domestic disturbance when they arrived on scene. Police arrested the 35-year-old Verona man for Strangulation and Suffocation, Battery and Disorderly Conduct. A hold was placed on him for violating terms of probation.
10:43 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Mount Horeb woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:33 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and Gateway Pass, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 39-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:09 p.m., Military Ridge Dr. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Madison female on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
11:40 p.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 81-year-old Madison woman for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
11:51 p.m., Paoli St., traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Verona man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
Aug. 9
7:48 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Fitchburg man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:35 a.m., Half Mile Rd. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:15 a.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:15 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police cited a 43-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:27 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 38-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:31 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 80-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
1:35 p.m., Batker Ct., accident, no injury – Police gave a warning to a 41-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:31 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 46-year-old Monticello man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:53 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Half Mile Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
4:23 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 38-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:21 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 46-year-old Sun Prairie woman for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
6:03 p.m., Legion St. and Church Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 52-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
7:15 p.m., N. Main St. and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Belleville man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (30-34 mph).
8:08 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 54-year-old Fitchburg woman on Illegible License Plates.
8:39 p.m., Gilman St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 72-year-old Verona man for Operation Without Valid License Because Expiration and Illegible License Plates.
9:08 p.m., S. Marietta St. and Park Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Verona man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
9:11 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison woman for No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
9:30 p.m., S. Main St. and Church Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Verona man for Improperly Attached License Plates.
9:38 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 25-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
9:44 p.m., S. Main St. and W. Railroad St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 37-year-old Fitchburg woman on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
Aug. 10
1:15 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Madison man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
2:06 a.m., Prairie Heights Dr. and Meadowside Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 60-year-old Fitchburg man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
2:44 a.m., Bruce St., drug investigation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 15-year-old Waunakee female for Park Regulations – Closing Hours.
2:44 a.m., Bruce St., drug investigation – Police issued two ordinance violations to a 16-year-old Middleton male for Possession of THC (Forfeiture) and Park Regulations – Closing Hours.
2:44 a.m., Bruce St., drug investigation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 14-year-old Verona female for Park Regulations – Closing Hours.
5:35 a.m., Paoli St. and Venture Ct., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 64-year-old Cross Plains man on Illegible License Plates.
6:08 a.m., N. Main St. and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 23-year-old North Freedom man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
6:08 a.m., N. Main St. and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Verona man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
8:06 a.m., S. Main St. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 64-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:26 a.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:54 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:03 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 46-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:44 p.m., Old PB, disabled vehicle – Police cited a 34-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
7:08 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Verona man on Operator Violate Red Traffic Light.
Aug. 11
4:40 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Fitchburg woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
9:06 a.m., Military Ridge Dr. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 54-year-old Verona woman on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
9:15 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 16-year-old Madison male for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (25-29 mph).
9:34 a.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 68-year-old Arlington woman for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
9:41 a.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 40-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:55 a.m., W. Verona Ave., alarm – Police issued an ordinance violation to a Madison resident for Alarm Device Generating False Alarms.
7:58 p.m., Horizon Dr., disturbance – Police were dispatched to a local motel for a report of a disturbance. A guest became disorderly when told they were not permitted to bring a bicycle inside. Police issued an ordinance violation to the 35-year-old Willowbrook, Illinois woman for Disorderly Conduct.
9:05 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Fitchburg male for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
9:25 p.m., Basswood Ave. and Cabrillo Ct., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 32-year-old Madison woman on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
Aug. 12
12:41 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Madison resident for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt and gave a warning on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
2:40 a.m., N. Main St. and Prairie Oaks Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Madison man on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
3:49 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old Verona woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
10:28 a.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Mount Horeb man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:50 a.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound, accident, no injury – Police cited a 20-year-old Monticello woman for Automobile Following Too Closely.
6:12 p.m., Maple Grove Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:14 p.m., Stony Ridge Cir. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police cited a 63-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:42 p.m., Old PB and Forest View Dr., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 26-year-old Belleville woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and Operating Without Carrying License.
7:38 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:26 p.m., Maple Grove Dr., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to an 18-year-old Madison man on Windshields-Tinting-Critical Area and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:13 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 32-year-old Madison woman on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
9:20 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 34-year-old Verona man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
9:47 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 22-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
9:50 p.m., Locust Dr. and Basilica Pkwy., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Verona female on Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
11:46 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Madison man for Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
Aug. 13
12:40 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 51-year-old Madison man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
1:04 a.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 55-year-old Ingleside, Illinois resident on Fail to Follow Indicated Turn.
2:44 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., intoxicated driver – An officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration. Signs of impairment were detected in the driver, and roadside Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were performed. The 34-year-old Verona man was arrested for Operating While Under the Influence (Second) and cited for Operating While Under the Influence (Second) and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:42 a.m., County Hwy M and Ineichen Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 59-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:28 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 42-year-old Waunakee resident on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
8:49 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 47-year-old Middleton woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
11:16 a.m., Enterprise Dr. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 72-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:31 a.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:57 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:15 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 74-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
12:23 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Belleville man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:46 p.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and McKee Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Menasha man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
1:07 p.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and McKee Rd., drug investigation – Police issued two citations to a 21-year-old Fitchburg man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture).
2:28 p.m., County Hwy M and Prairie Heights Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Viroqua woman for Operating While Suspended and gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:44 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 35-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance. Police also gave a warning on Operating Without Valid License (First).
6:43 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:40 p.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 46-year-old Clinton, Iowa man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.