July 10
7:18 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (11-15 mph).
7:57 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Madison woman for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
8:15 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:24 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (11-15 mph).
8:51 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
9:09 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
10:23 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Sussez woman for Speeding on Expressway (11-15 mph).
1:44 p.m., American Way and County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Dodgeville man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:40 p.m., Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Operating While Suspended.
8:19 p.m., S. Main St. and Valley View St., traffic stop – Police cited a 43-year-old Albany man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:44 p.m., Poplar Way, domestic/family trouble – Police arrested and booked a 72-year-old Verona man into jail for Disorderly Conduct. Police also issued a citation for Operating While Under the Influence.
July 11
2:42 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 16-year-old Fitchburg resident for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance and gave a warning on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
3:50 p.m., County Hwy PB and American Way, accident, injury – Police cited a 44-year-old Madison woman for Fail/Yield While Making Left Turn.
6:14 p.m., Enterprise Dr. and Lucerne Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Operating Without Carrying License.
7:18 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:48 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Madison female on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
July 12
12:50 a.m., N. Main St. and W. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
3:26 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 46-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
3:53 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
4:35 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 36-year-old Black Earth man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
4:56 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Cheney, Washington man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
5:25 p.m., N. Main St. and Prairie Oaks Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
July 13
8:18 a.m., Prairie Heights Dr. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:13 a.m., Prairie Way Blvd., fraud – Police cited a 20-year-old Madison woman for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt and gave a warning on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
9:13 a.m., N. Main St. and Prairie Oaks Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 52-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:46 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Grace St., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:21 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Acadia Way, traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:52 p.m., County Hwy PB, theft-retail – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 17-year-old Oregon male for County/Mun. Retail Theft-Alter Price.
12:52 p.m., County Hwy PB, theft-retail – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 17-year-old Oregon male for County/Mun. Retail Theft-Alter Price.
12:52 p.m., County Hwy PB, theft-retail – Police issued an ordinance violation to an 18-year-old Oregon man for County/Mun. Retail Theft-Alter Price.
12:52 p.m., County Hwy PB, theft-retail – Police issued an ordinance violation to an 18-year-old Oregon man for County/Mun. Retail Theft-Alter Price.
2:21 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Fitchburg male on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
July 14
8:45 a.m., Cross Country Rd. and Gateway Pass, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:03 p.m., Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 68-year-old Middleton man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:18 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 39-year-old Evansville man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:21 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:51 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Acadia Way, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old Loves Park, Illinois man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
7:27 p.m., Hillside Way, accident, no injury – Officers were dispatched to a vehicle crash. A delivery truck backed out of a driveway and struck an unoccupied, illegally parked vehicle. There were no injuries reported and a crash report was complete. Police cited the 21-year-old Bellwood, Illinois man for Unsafe Backing of Vehicle. About 45 minutes later, the same driver left the delivery truck in neutral and the truck rolled, colliding with another unoccupied, legally parked vehicle. No injuries were reported during that crash.
7:52 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 23-year-old Madison man for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture) and Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
8:49 p.m., Paoli St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Belleville man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
9:05 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 16-year-old Verona male for Illegible License Plates.
9:50 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Verona woman for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
July 15
8:10 a.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:14 a.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Illegible License Plates.
11:38 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Wauwatosa man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:45 p.m., S. Main St. and Park Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 62-year-old Prophetstown, Illinois woman on Fail/Yield While Making Left Turn.
5:28 p.m., Range Trl. and Westminster Way, traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 42-year-old Verona man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration and Operating While Suspended.
8:06 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Verona woman on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
9:32 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 37-year-old Oshkosh woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
July 16
12:28 a.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and Flagstone Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 44-year-old Verona man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
12:49 a.m., S. Marietta St. and Church Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Madison woman for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
2:53 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., intoxicated driver – Police issued three citations to a 23-year-old Verona man for Operating While Under the Influence, Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal and Operating With Pac (First).
9:27 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 48-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:39 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:57 p.m., Old PB and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 43-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (30-34 mph).
5:14 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 49-year-old Verona man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
10:14 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 61-year-old Middleton woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
10:33 p.m., Stony Ridge Cir. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Madison man for Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.