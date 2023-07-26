July 17
10:26 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 61-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
11:07 a.m., Todd St. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 23-year-old Stoughton man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:32 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 54-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:09 p.m., County Hwy PB and American Way, traffic stop – Police cited a 67-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:19 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:36 p.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 36-year-old Verona woman on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
4:10 p.m., County Hwy PD and S. Pleasant View Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Mount Horeb man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (25-29 mph).
4:52 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 55-year-old Dodgeville woman for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
6:12 p.m., Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Cross Plains man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:21 p.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Fitchburg man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
July 18
12:20 a.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 20-year-old Oregon woman on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
1:29 a.m., Paoli St. and Bruce St., drug investigation – Police arrested a 25-year-old Janesville woman for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and issued an ordinance violation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
1:29 a.m., Paoli St. and Bruce St., drug investigation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 31-year-old Johnson Creek man for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
6:37 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Todd St., traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Edgerton woman for Operating While Suspended and gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:25 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison woman for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
8:18 a.m., N. Main St. and Prairie Oaks Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 76-year-old Brooklyn man for Illegible License Plates.
8:36 a.m., County Hwy M and McKee Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 58-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:07 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 39-year-old Madison woman on Speeding on Expressway (11-15 mph).
9:36 a.m., Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 55-year-old Verona woman for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
2:09 p.m., Westridge Pkwy., disturbance – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 45-year-old Verona man for Disorderly Conduct.
10:34 p.m., County Hwy M and Ineichen Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 23-year-old Madison woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
July 19
3:06 p.m., S. Main St. and Valley View St., accident, no injury – Police cited a 67-year-old Oregon man for Unsafe Backing of Vehicle.
4:07 p.m., Milky Way, trespass complaint – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 13-year-old Verona male for Trespass to Land.
4:51 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., accident, no injury – Police cited a 51-year-old Verona woman for Fail/Yield While Making Left Turn.
8:48 p.m., Old PB and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph) and gave a warning on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
10:22 p.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 16-year-old McFarland male for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
11:19 p.m., Enterprise Dr. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Verona female on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
July 20
2:43 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:19 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 22-year-old Verona woman on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:20 a.m., S. Main St. and E. Railroad St., traffic stop – Police cited a 36-year-old Middleton man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:42 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 42-year-old Madison woman for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
10:04 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and S. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 39-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:09 p.m., Hemlock Dr. and Basswood Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 42-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
4:50 p.m., Locust Dr. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Madison woman for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
5:22 p.m., Paoli St. and Bruce St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 40-year-old Fitchburg man on Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
5:48 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:01 p.m., County Hwy PB Southbound and Old PB, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 51-year-old Barneveld woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:00 p.m., Bering Dr. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
July 21
12:26 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 34-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:02 a.m., Old PB and Whalen Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 46-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:48 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 29-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
7:37 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Wauwatosa woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Speeding on Expressway (11-15 mph).
8:55 p.m., American Way, private parking – Police issued a parking citation to an 86-year-old Brookfield man for Motor Vehicle-Stopping and Parking Restrictions.
8:55 p.m., American Way, private parking – Police issued a parking citation to a 70-year-old Stevens Point man for Motor Vehicle-Stopping and Parking Restrictions.
8:55 p.m., American Way, private parking – Police issued a parking citation to a 30-year-old Middleton woman for Motor Vehicle-Stopping and Parking Restrictions.
8:55 p.m., American Way, private parking – Police issued a parking citation to a 56-year-old Mount Horeb man for Motor Vehicle-Stopping and Parking Restrictions.
8:55 p.m., American Way, private parking – Police issued a parking citation to a 51-year-old Cross Plains resident for Motor Vehicle-Stopping and Parking Restrictions.
July 22
6:21 a.m., Prairie Oaks Dr. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Ridgeway man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:09 a.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 37-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:06 a.m., Maple Grove Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 34-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:02 p.m., Range Trl. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:35 p.m., American Way, private parking – Police issued a parking citation to an 86-year-old Madison man for Motor Vehicle-Stopping and Parking Restrictions.
10:17 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 39-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
July 23
12:34 a.m., North Edge Trl. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 44-year-old Verona man on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
10:18 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Madison female on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:57 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 53-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:47 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and North Edge Trl., accident, no injury – Police cited a 48-year-old Verona woman for Unsafe Lane Deviation.
3:19 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 34-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. Police also gave a warning on Illegible License Plates.