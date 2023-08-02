July 24
7:48 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
8:55 a.m., Llanos St. and N. Edge Trl., traffic stop – Police cited a 51-year-old Dodgeville woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:02 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 39-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:58 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:18 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 40-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:54 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Madison man for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture).
9:25 p.m., S. Main St. and Park Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Verona male on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
9:29 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
July 25
8:42 a.m., S. Main St. and Melody Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 73-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:37 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 21-year-old Madison man on Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
12:40 p.m., County Hwy PB and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old Fitchburg man on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
12:44 p.m., Prairie Oaks Dr. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 53-year-old Sun Prairie man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:43 p.m., Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 57-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:31 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 52-year-old Mount Horeb man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
3:55 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Puyallup, Washington man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
4:26 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Madison woman for Non-REgistration of Auto, Etc.
4:38 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 20-year-old Verona man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
5:11 p.m., Paoli St. and Bruce St., traffic stop – Police cited a 47-year-old Browntown man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
5:34 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Half Mile Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Wauzeka man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
9:48 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 46-year-old Mount Horeb woman for Operating While Suspended.
9:57 p.m., Berkeley Rd., disturbance – Police arrested a 38-year-old Verona woman for Disorderly Conduct.
July 26
8:16 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 64-year-old Oregon woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:22 a.m., County Hwy M and County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Beaver Dam man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:31 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:43 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 62-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:32 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 44-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:34 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 63-year-old Melbourne, Florida man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
1:08 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
1:28 p.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Middleton woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
July 27
1:47 a.m., County Hwy M and McKee Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:16 a.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 21-year-old Middleton woman on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
11:30 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old West Lafayette, Indiana man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:05 p.m., Oliver Ct., animal bite – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 61-year-old Verona man for Animal Running At Large.
July 28
4:47 a.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Verona man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
5:01 a.m., Park Ln., private parking – Police issued a parking violation to a 53-year-old Verona woman for Parking Restricted During Certain Times.
5:01 a.m., Park Ln., private parking – Police issued a parking violation to a 44-year-old Belleville woman for Parking Restricted During Certain Times.
4:50 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 47-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:18 p.m., Westward Dr., arrested adult – Police took a 23-year-old Verona woman into custody for a Warrant Service. The Payette County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office requested VPD to attempt to locate a female with an extraditable warrant through their agency. She was located at a residence in Verona.
July 29
2:07 a.m., S. Main St. and Church Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 44-year-old Madison man on Illegible License Plates.
3:19 a.m., Enterprise Dr. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Verona man for Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
8:33 a.m., Epic Ln. and Northern Lights Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Verona resident for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:34 a.m., Half Mile Rd. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 26-year-old Madison woman for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration and Operation Without Valid License (First Violation).
9:36 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Maple Grove Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:33 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Mark Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 88-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
6:33 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 54-year-old Wilmette, Illinois man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:39 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph) and gave a warning on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
July 30
9:28 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:01 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 46-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
1:40 p.m., N. Main St. and Bering Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 33-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
4:42 p.m., Lucille St., domestic/family trouble – Police arrested a 33-year-old Verona man for Battery.
9:04 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Verona woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
10:14 p.m., Old PB and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 45-year-old Verona man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
10:18 p.m., S. Franklin St. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 52-year-old Fitchburg woman for Operating Without Valid License Because Expiration and gave a warning on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.