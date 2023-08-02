Verona Police Department Logo

July 24

7:48 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).

8:55 a.m., Llanos St. and N. Edge Trl., traffic stop – Police cited a 51-year-old Dodgeville woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. 

9:02 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 39-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

7:58 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. 

8:18 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 40-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

8:54 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Madison man for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture).

9:25 p.m., S. Main St. and Park Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Verona male on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.

9:29 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

July 25

8:42 a.m., S. Main St. and Melody Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 73-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

9:37 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 21-year-old Madison man on Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration. 

12:40 p.m., County Hwy PB and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old Fitchburg man on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.

12:44 p.m., Prairie Oaks Dr. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 53-year-old Sun Prairie man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

1:43 p.m., Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 57-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

3:31 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 52-year-old Mount Horeb man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.

3:55 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Puyallup, Washington man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.

4:26 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Madison woman for Non-REgistration of Auto, Etc.

4:38 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 20-year-old Verona man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.

5:11 p.m., Paoli St. and Bruce St., traffic stop – Police cited a 47-year-old Browntown man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.

5:34 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Half Mile Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Wauzeka man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.

9:48 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 46-year-old Mount Horeb woman for Operating While Suspended.

9:57 p.m., Berkeley Rd., disturbance – Police arrested a 38-year-old Verona woman for Disorderly Conduct.

July 26

8:16 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 64-year-old Oregon woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).

8:22 a.m., County Hwy M and County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Beaver Dam man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

8:31 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).

8:43 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 62-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).

9:32 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 44-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).

9:34 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 63-year-old Melbourne, Florida man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).

1:08 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).

1:28 p.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Middleton woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

July 27

1:47 a.m., County Hwy M and McKee Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

9:16 a.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 21-year-old Middleton woman on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.

11:30 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old West Lafayette, Indiana man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

7:05 p.m., Oliver Ct., animal bite – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 61-year-old Verona man for Animal Running At Large.

July 28

4:47 a.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Verona man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.

5:01 a.m., Park Ln., private parking – Police issued a parking violation to a 53-year-old Verona woman for Parking Restricted During Certain Times.

5:01 a.m., Park Ln., private parking – Police issued a parking violation to a 44-year-old Belleville woman for Parking Restricted During Certain Times.

4:50 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 47-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

6:18 p.m., Westward Dr., arrested adult – Police took a 23-year-old Verona woman into custody for a Warrant Service. The Payette County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office requested VPD to attempt to locate a female with an extraditable warrant through their agency. She was located at a residence in Verona.

July 29

2:07 a.m., S. Main St. and Church Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 44-year-old Madison man on Illegible License Plates.

3:19 a.m., Enterprise Dr. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Verona man for Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.

8:33 a.m., Epic Ln. and Northern Lights Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Verona resident for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

8:34 a.m., Half Mile Rd. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 26-year-old Madison woman for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration and Operation Without Valid License (First Violation).

9:36 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Maple Grove Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

1:33 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Mark Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 88-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).

6:33 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 54-year-old Wilmette, Illinois man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph). 

8:39 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph) and gave a warning on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.

July 30

9:28 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.

1:01 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 46-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).

1:40 p.m., N. Main St. and Bering Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 33-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).

4:42 p.m., Lucille St., domestic/family trouble – Police arrested a 33-year-old Verona man for Battery.

9:04 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Verona woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.

10:14 p.m., Old PB and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 45-year-old Verona man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.

10:18 p.m., S. Franklin St. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 52-year-old Fitchburg woman for Operating Without Valid License Because Expiration and gave a warning on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.

