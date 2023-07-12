July 3
12:32 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 29-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
12:56 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 32-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
1:15 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
3:33 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 62-year-old Madison man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
3:53 p.m., Todd St. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 67-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:37 p.m., County Hwy PB and US Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 63-year-old Hugo, Minnesota man on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
July 4
10:04 a.m., Prairie Oaks Dr. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 32-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
10:15 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Todd St., traffic stop – Police cited a 55-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:36 a.m., N. Main St. and W. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Middleton man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:55 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 47-year-old Mount Horeb woman on Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
4:26 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 61-year-old Freeport, Illinois woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
5:05 p.m., Harmony Dr. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 87-year-old Madison man on Driving Wrong Way on Divided Highway.
5:38 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Fitchburg man for Operating Without Valid License Because Expiration.
5:49 p.m., S. Main St. and Paoli St., traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Fitchburg woman for Operating While Suspended and gave two warnings on Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:59 p.m., Glacier Ridge Trl., accident, no injury – Police cited a 16-year-old Verona male for Unsafe Backing of Vehicle.
9:30 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Verona male on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:39 p.m., S. Main St. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 56-year-old Verona woman on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
July 5
5:00 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 45-year-old Morrisonville man on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
10:59 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 78-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:37 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Maple Grove Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Schomberg, Illinois man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:40 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:21 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Evansville male on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
9:49 p.m., Plympton St. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Verona male for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:05 p.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Madison man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
10:10 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Verona man for Illegible License Plates.
July 6
6:28 a.m., Prairie Oaks Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
7:48 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Madison man on Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
8:09 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Canyon Lake, Texas man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
8:21 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 60-year-old Madison man for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance and gave a warning on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:39 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 46-year-old Fitchburg man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph) and Operating While Revoked (Rev Due to Alc/Cont Subst/Refusal).
9:24 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
9:33 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Half Mile Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 38-year-old Middleton man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
12:12 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 23-year-old Janesville woman on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:24 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Menasha man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
3:49 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 62-year-old Mount Horeb man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
4:10 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Orfordville man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
4:44 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 36-year-old Hollandale man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
5:00 p.m., Paoli St. and State Hwy 69 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Mount Horeb woman for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
5:05 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
5:30 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Milan, Illinois man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
6:07 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Verona man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
9:36 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
11:53 p.m., County Hwy M and McKee Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Fitchburg man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and gave a warning on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
July 7
12:12 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Verona woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
1:48 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Waunakee woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
7:51 a.m., N. Main St. and Bering Dr., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 34-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operator Violate Red Traffic Light.
8:47 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Lincoln St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:56 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Aspen Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:50 a.m., Cross Country Rd. and Stardust Trl., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Madison man for Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
10:17 a.m., Cross Country Cir., and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 36-year-old Madison man for Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
10:38 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 45-year-old Waunakee man on Illegible License Plates.
10:39 a.m., Cross Country Rd. and Hula Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison woman for Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
11:04 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 71-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
12:06 p.m., Whalen Rd. and Kimball Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Verona female on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
3:44 p.m., Stony Ridge Cir. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 64-year-old Belleville man on Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:27 p.m., Old PB and Grandview Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 56-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
4:29 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Todd St., traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Mount Horeb man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:01 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 20-year-old Madison man on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
5:42 p.m., County Hwy PB and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police cited a 46-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave two warnings on Illegible License Plates and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
7:14 p.m., Church Ave. and Grove Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:11 p.m., S. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 34-year-old Madison man for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture) and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:40 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Madison man for Operating While Suspended.
9:43 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police cited a 38-year-old Mineral Point man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:01 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 48-year-old Newhall, California woman on Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
10:19 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and S. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police cited a 36-year-old Verona woman for Operating While Suspended.
10:47 p.m., County Hwy M and Ineichen Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Fitchburg male for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
11:08 p.m., County Hwy M and County Hwy PD, intoxicated driver – Police arrested an 18-year-old Madison woman for Possession of Marijuana. Police also issued two citations for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and Operating While Under the Influence, and gave an ordinance violation for Possession of Marijuana.
11:46 p.m., Gilman St. and E. Verona Ave., drug investigation – Police issued two citations to a 56-year-old New Glarus man for Operating While Suspended and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. Police also issued an ordinance violation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
11:46 p.m., Gilman St. and E. Verona Ave., drug investigation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 39-year-old Oregon woman for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
July 8
2:31 a.m., County Hwy PB and Red Stone Ln., intoxicated driver – Police arrested a 50-year-old Belleville woman for Bail Jumping - Felony. Police also issued two citations for Operating While Under the Influence (Second) and Operating While Revoked (Rev Due to Alc/Cont Subst/Refusal, along with an ordinance violation for Possession of Marijuana.
4:29 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., intoxicated driver – Police arrested a 43-year-old Middleton man for Possession of Cocaine/Coca. Police also issued three citations for Operating While Under the Influence (Fourth), Operating While Revoked (Rev Due to Alc/Cont Subst/Refusal) and Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
12:52 p.m., Hemlock Dr. and Mahogany Way, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Madison man on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
3:48 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 60-year-old Verona woman for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights and gave two warnings on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance and Operating Without Carrying License.
8:56 p.m., Old PB and Forest View Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old Lakeville, Minnesota man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
9:24 p.m., N. Main St. and Bering Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 28-year-old Verona man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
9:28 p.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 17-year-old Verona male on Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed and Unsafe Lane Deviation.
11:40 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Half Mile Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
July 9
12:17 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Maple Grove Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 74-year-old Madison woman on Driving Wrong Way on Divided Highway.
11:12 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:53 p.m., Epic Ln. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Madison man on Improper Left Turn.
6:09 p.m., S. Marietta St. and Park Ln., drug investigation – Police issued two citations to a 22-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and Possess Open Intoxicants. Police issued two citations for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and gave two warnings on Operating Without Carrying License and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:59 p.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Fitchburg man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:27 p.m., Whalen Rd. and Kimball Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old McFarland woman for Operating While Suspended.
9:32 p.m., Old PB and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 20-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating While Suspended.
9:32 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:05 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 34-year-old Plateville man on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.