July 31
3:10 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 41-year-old Madison man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt and Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
3:40 p.m., Todd St. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
3:50 p.m., S. Main St. and Paoli St., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Verona man for Operating While Revoked (Rev Alc/Cont Subst/Refusal) and gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:52 p.m., Todd St. and Mark Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 38-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
4:37 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:57 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 36-year-old Fitchburg woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
7:12 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police cited a 61-year-old Fitchburg man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:51 p.m., Edward St. and Thompson St., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:32 p.m., N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Verona woman for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
8:51 p.m., Richard St. and N. Main St., traffic stop – An officer was flagged down by a passerby who reported an individual slumped over in a vehicle. A 34-year-old Waunakee man refused the officer’s requests to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was arrested for OWI – Second Offense. Police issued three citations for Operating While Under the Influence (Second), Possess Open Intoxicants and Operating With Pac (Second).
Aug. 1
1:20 a.m., County Hwy M and Prairie Heights Dr., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 16-year-old Belleville female on Illegible License Plates and Violate GDL Restrictions – Curfew.
5:34 a.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 43-year-old Evansville woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
2:32 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old Fitchburg man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:01 p.m., Prairie Heights Dr., battery – A 24-year-old Madison man reported his coworker had physically assaulted him at a job site. The victim had visible injuries and the investigation resulted in police arresting a 25-year-old Pardeeville man for Battery, Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping.
5:13 p.m., Legion St. and W. Verona Ave., accident, injury – Police cited a 25-year-old Madison woman for Unsafe Passing on Right.
Aug. 2
11:13 a.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 55-year-old Fitchburg woman on Operator Violate Red Traffic Light.
2:40 p.m., Hometown Cir., theft, retail – A retail business called to report a theft suspect was back in the store. The suspect had stolen merchandise the previous week. Officers located the suspect leaving the store and the suspect greeted officers by saying, “I’m sorry.” The investigation determined the suspect intended on stealing that day by cutting a security cord, however he did not remove the merchandise from the store. Police arrested the 27-year-old Spring Green man for Retail Theft – Intent, Take (<=$500). Other charges will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete.
Aug. 3
1:00 a.m., S. Main St. and Church Ave., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a Freeport, Illinois man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:14 a.m., Lincoln St. and E. Verona Ave., accident, no injury – Police cited a 21-year-old Verona woman for Automobile Following Too Closely.
1:53 p.m., N. Main St. and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:32 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, accident, no injury – Police cited a 60-year-old Janesville woman for Fail/Yield Emerging From Nonhighway Access.
Aug. 4
1:55 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., intoxicated driver – An officer stopped a vehicle for traveling 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, as well as unsafe lane deviation. The 49-year-old Madison man displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for OWI – First Offense. Police issued four citations for Operating While Under the Influence, Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed, Operating With Pac (First) and Deviation From Designated Lane.
8:14 a.m., McKee Rd. and S. Pleasant View Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 29-year-old Black River Falls woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:21 a.m., S. Nine Mound Rd. and Industrial Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:36 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:52 a.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Monticello man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:43 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 33-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:56 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., drug investigation – A vehicle was stopped for having expired registration. The 28-year-old Madison man permitted officers to search his vehicle, in which suspected heroin was located. The substance was field-tested and the result showed fentanyl was also present. The driver was arrested for Possession of Narcotic Drugs and cited for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture).
Aug. 5
12:04 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Todd St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old New Glarus male on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:34 a.m., Old PB, traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 34-year-old Verona man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:41 a.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 34-year-old Edgerton woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
2:27 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 52-year-old Madison man on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
5:07 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Madison man for Operating While Suspended and gave a warning on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
8:02 a.m., Epic Ln. and W. Verona Ave., accident, no injury – Police cited a 29-year-old Janesville man for Automobile Following Too Closely.
11:36 a.m., Edward St. and Thompson St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Fitchburg man on Bicyclist/Epamd Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
11:35 p.m., S. Main St. and Valley View St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Madison woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
Aug. 6
12:29 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Bossier City, Louisiana man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph) and gave a warning on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
11:29 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Mazomanie man for Operating While Suspended.
5:14 p.m., N. Main St. and E. Verona Ave., accident, no injury – Police cited a 20-year-old Verona man for Fail/Yield While Making Left Turn.
7:32 p.m., County Hwy M and Thousand Oaks Trl., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 63-year-old Evansville woman on Illegible License Plates and No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp – Night.
7:47 p.m., Keenan Ct. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 33-year-old Apple Valley, Minnesota man on Fail/Yield While Making Left Turn.
9:26 p.m., S. Main St. and Depot Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.