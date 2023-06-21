June 12
6:22 a.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:39 a.m., Paoli St., domestic/family trouble – Police arrested a 47-year-old Verona man for Disorderly Conduct.
8:02 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound, accident, injury – Police cited a 24-year-old Ridgeway woman for Automobile Following Too Closely.
5:47 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 56-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:39 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 36-year-old Gary, Indiana man on Speeding on Expressway (11-15 mph).
8:26 p.m., N. Mariette St., domestic/family trouble – Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance. The offender left before officers arrived. Police returned later in the night and arrested the 35-year-old Verona man for Possession of Marijuana. Police also issued two ordinance violations for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
June 13
8:12 a.m., Whalen Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Fitchburg man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
8:16 a.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Verona man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
11:02 a.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Stoughton woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
2:16 p.m., Old PB and Harper Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 48-year-old Mount Horeb man on Fail/Yield While Making Left Turn.
3:24 p.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and McKee Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 73-year-old Black Earth man for Operating Without Valid License Because Expiration.
4:01 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and S. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police cited a 53-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave two warnings on Operating Without Carrying License and Driving Wrong Way on Divided Highway.
4:30 p.m., Meister Dr. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 62-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
5:01 p.m., Old PB and Whalen Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Verona woman for Illegible License Plates.
6:50 p.m., County Hwy M and County Hwy PD, traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 17-year-old Madison male on Operating Without Carrying License and Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:06 p.m., Berkeley Rd. and Industrial Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 58-year-old Madison man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration and gave a warning on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
11:39 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic arrest – An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Police cited a 27-year-old Madison man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration. The driver was arrested for bail jumping.
June 14
8:24 a.m., County Hwy M and Fitchrona Rd., intoxicated driver – Police arrested a 62-year-old Oregon man for Operating While Under the Influence (Third). Police also issued three citations for Operating While Under the Influence (Third), Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and Cracked/Damaged Vehicle Windshield.
6:10 p.m., S. Main St. and Valley View Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 36-year-old Verona man for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
7:00 p.m., Gilman St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Verona man on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
8:20 p.m., County Hwy M and Prairie Heights Dr., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 39-year-old Madison man for Operating While Suspended and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
9:13 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Todd St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 38-year-old Waukesha man on Fail/Obey Traffic Sign/Signal.
9:37 p.m., Enterprise Dr. and Silent St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 16-year-old Madison male on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign and No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
9:41 p.m., Legion St. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to an 18-year-old Verona man on Improperly Attached License Plates and Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
June 15
3:06 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 56-year-old Fitchburg woman on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
5:42 a.m., Horizon Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Verona male on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:03 a.m., Cross Country Rd. and Gateway Pass, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to 37-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:47 p.m., Wildcat Way, ordinance violation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 16-year-old Belleville male for Juvenile – Truancy.
1:04 p.m., Victory Ln., ordinance violation – Police issued an ordinance violation to an 18-year-old Verona man for Juvenile – Truancy.
1:05 p.m., Wildcat Way, ordinance violation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 17-year-old Verona male for Juvenile – Truancy.
1:06 p.m., Wildcat Way, ordinance violation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 17-year-old Fitchburg male for Juvenile – Truancy.
1:08 p.m., Wildcat Way, ordinance violation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 16-year-old Fitchburg female for Juvenile – Truancy.
1:11 p.m., Wildcat Way, ordinance violation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 17-year-old Fitchburg male for Juvenile – Truancy.
1:12 p.m., Wildcat Way, ordinance violation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 16-year-old Fitchburg male for Juvenile – Truancy.
3:44 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police cited a 72-year-old Middleton man for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
June 16
2:06 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Mount Horeb man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:06 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Aspen Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 23-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:23 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Aspen Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:49 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Middleton woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
10:39 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 40-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
12:30 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Menomonee Falls woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
3:36 p.m., County Hwy M and County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Janesville man for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
3:36 p.m., County Hwy M and County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Janesville man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
5:03 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Meister Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
5:23 p.m., American Way, intoxicated driver – Officers were summoned to a business for a report of an intoxicated employee who wanted to drive away. The employee did drive off and was stopped by an officer who administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Police arrested the 38-year-old Verona man for Operating While Under the Influence. Police also issued four citations for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt, Operating While Under the Influence, Operating with Pac (First) and Operating While Suspended.
8:37 p.m., Lincoln St., arrested adult – Earlier in the week, found property was turned in to the Verona Police Department. It was learned the owner of the property had multiple warrants. The owner of the property was contacted and eventually responded to get her property. Police took the 38-year-old Stoughton woman into custody for a Warrant Service.
June 17
5:48 a.m., Cross Country Rd. and North Edge Trl., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Madison man for Fail/Stop at Stop Sign and gave a warning on Operating Without Carrying License.
9:20 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 58-year-old St. Louis, Missouri woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
11:44 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., intoxicated driver – An officer stopped a vehicle for traveling 106 mph in the 65 mph zone of US Hwy 18/151. The officer detected an odor of alcohol and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered. The driver was determined to not be intoxicated. Police issued three citations to the 29-year-old Windsor man for Speeding on Expressway (35+ mph), Reckless Driving-Endanger Safety and Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
7:16 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:35 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 69-year-old Fennimore woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:49 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Todd St., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:07 p.m., Enterprise Dr., drug investigation – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison woman for Operating After Rev/Susp of Vehicle and issued an ordinance violation for Possession of Marijuana.
8:51 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 28-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating While Suspended.
9:29 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police cited a 52-year-old Madison woman for Operating Without Valid License Because Expiration.
9:35 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Verona man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
June 18
10:59 a.m., Enterprise Dr. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Verona resident on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:26 p.m., Legion St. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 60-year-old Madison woman for Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
11:51 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and Gateway Pass, drug investigation – Police cited a 17-year-old Verona male for Fail/Maintain High-Mounted Stop Lamp.