June 19
9:28 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 43-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:17 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 33-year-old Dodgeville woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:45 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 49-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
12:09 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
2:02 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 28-year-old Madison woman on Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration and Operating While Suspended.
2:08 p.m., Hemlock Dr. and Mahogany Way, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 32-year-old Verona man on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
7:30 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and S. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 33-year-old Fitchburg woman for Improper/Attach Rear Reg Decal/Tag and Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
7:54 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Verona man for Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
8:20 p.m., Rita Ave. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Mount Horeb man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:04 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Rita Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:37 p.m., Park Ln. and S. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 40-year-old Verona woman on Fail/Obey School Crossing Guard.
9:37 p.m., Park Ln. and S. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Verona man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
11:42 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Fitchburg man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
June 20
12:31 a.m., Old PB and Harper Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:28 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 43-year-old Mount Horeb man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
7:51 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 49-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Without Valid License Because Expiration.
8:12 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Aspen Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:22 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Freeway (20-24 mph).
8:57 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Freeway (16-19 mph).
9:04 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:21 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 38-year-old Glenwood City man for Speeding on Freeway (16-19 mph).
10:33 a.m., E. Verona Ave., intoxicated driver – Police took a 32-year-old Madison man into custody for Operating While Under the Influence (Second). Police also issued two citations for Operating While Revoked (Rev Due to Alc/Cont Subst/Refusal) and Operating While Under the Influence (Second).
9:56 p.m., Old PB and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 50-year-old Verona woman on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
June 21
12:42 a.m., Maple Grove Dr. and Nesbitt Rd., intoxicated driver – Police issued three citations to a 34-year-old Madison woman for Operating While Under the Influence (Second), Deviation From Designated Lane and Operating With Pac (Second). Police also gave a warning on Illegible License Plates.
5:11 a.m., Solar Ct. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police cited a 42-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:58 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 70-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:45 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Mount Horeb woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:10 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Verona female for Failure to Yield Right of Way to Pedestrian, Bicyclist or Epamd/Electric Scooter.
9:08 p.m., Locust Dr. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:21 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 42-year-old Verona woman on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
9:59 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound E. Verona Ave off-ramp and Old PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Evansville man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
10:03 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Fitchburg male on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
June 22
5:34 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Milwaukee man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
8:15 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Cross Plains man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:23 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Edward St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Verona male on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
June 23
5:54 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Verona female for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
9:58 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Waunakee woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:02 a.m., County Hwy M and Morningside Blvd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 63-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
11:54 a.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 58-year-old Cary, North Carolina man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
2:22 p.m., Old PB and Forest View Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
5:01 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Fitchburg man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
5:29 p.m., Prairie Oaks Dr. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
7:50 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 51-year-old Mount Horeb man on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
7:56 p.m., Bruce St., animal-found – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 53-year-old Verona woman for Animal Running At Large.
8:24 p.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old Oregon man for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
8:34 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 36-year-old Waunakee man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph) and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:50 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Northern Lights Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:51 p.m., Bering Dr. and Gateway Pass, traffic stop – Police cited a 68-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:01 p.m., Gateway Pass and Dunhill Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 43-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:30 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Oregon man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:51 p.m., Prairie Oaks Dr. and North Edge Trl., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 16-year-old Madison male for Operating While Suspended and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:58 p.m., Old PB and Whalen Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 20-year-old Madison woman on Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
10:04 p.m., Old PB and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old Madison man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
10:34 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
11:08 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 62-year-old Belleville man for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
June 24
12:17 a.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Madison man for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
12:44 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 51-year-old Madison man for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance and gave a warning on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
2:56 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
3:34 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
5:35 a.m., S. Main St. and Church Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:26 a.m., Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 59-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:36 p.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 57-year-old East Dubuque, Illinois woman on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
5:39 p.m., County Hwy M and County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 43-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:42 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Maple Grove Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Madison woman for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
June 25
4:06 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
10:19 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 53-year-old Cross Plains woman for Illegible License Plates.
10:59 a.m., Schweitzer Dr. and S. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:03 p.m., Old PB and Harper Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 60-year-old Bradenton, Florida woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).