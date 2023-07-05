June 26
11:41 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Ridgeway woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
6:10 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
7:42 p.m., Old PB and Forest View Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 45-year-old Freeport, Illinois woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:26 p.m., S. Main St. and Melody Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Verona man for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
June 27
8:13 a.m., Cross Country Rd. and Gateway Pass, traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Fitchburg man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:44 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Main St., accident, no injury – Police cited a 41-year-old Montello man for Inattentive Driving.
4:25 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 85-year-old Verona woman on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
5:25 p.m., Whalen Rd. and Gatsby Glen Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 42-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:21 p.m., S. Main St., disturbance – Police arrested a 50-year-old Verona woman for Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause Harm.
June 28
12:30 a.m., Cross Country Rd. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 22-year-old Fitchburg woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal and Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
8:51 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Aspen Ave., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 23-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:38 p.m., S. Main St. and Melody Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 46-year-old Verona woman for Operating While Suspended.
11:41 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 20-year-old Madison woman on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates and Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
June 29
12:11 a.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and E. Verona Ave., intoxicated driver – Police arrested an 18-year-old Madison woman for Operating While Under The Influence. Police also issued three citations for Operating While Under The Influence, Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Unsafe Lane Deviation. It was suspected she was impaired by drugs rather than alcohol. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered, along with Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement tests.
12:45 a.m., Whalen Rd. and Kimball Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 52-year-old Madison man for Operating Left of Center.
3:23 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Half Mile Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old Madison man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
3:59 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 20-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
5:07 p.m., County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Brodhead man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt and gave two warnings on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance and Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
5:56 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Rita Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 38-year-old Verona woman on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
6:18 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
9:04 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Edward St., drug investigation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 21-year-old Verona woman for Possession of Marijuana. Police also gave two warnings on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
9:58 p.m., Edward St. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Verona resident on Illegible License Plates.
June 30
12:20 a.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Fitchburg man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
1:14 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Jefferson St., drug investigation – Police gave a warning to a 21-year-old Verona man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
1:00 p.m., S. Main St. and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:09 p.m., Old PB and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 41-year-old Fitchburg man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (25-29 mph) and Operating While Suspended. Police also gave a warning on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
6:18 p.m., Paoli St., animal, general/stray – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 53-year-old Verona woman for Animal Running At Large.
6:19 p.m., Paoli St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 49-year-old Mount Horeb woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:38 p.m., County Hwy M and Shady Bend Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 80-year-old Brooklyn woman on Unsafe Lane Deviation.
July 1
12:27 a.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 19-year-old Oregon resident on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
2:28 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 33-year-old Middleton woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
5:40 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Cuba City woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
8:44 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 61-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:18 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:39 p.m., Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 32-year-old Verona man for Iid Tampering/Fail to Install/Violate Court Order and Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture).
6:50 p.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and McKee Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Fitchburg woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
8:22 p.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police cited a 51-year-old McFarland man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:34 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Potosi woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:57 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:04 p.m., Old PB and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 40-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
9:15 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 73-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:46 p.m., County Hwy PB and US Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 73-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:53 p.m., Church Ave. and Grove Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:26 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 86-year-old Arcadia, California woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
11:03 p.m., N. Main St. and W. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 41-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating While Suspended.
11:36 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 32-year-old Lone Rock woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
11:56 p.m., S. Main St. and Church Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 57-year-old Frisco, Texas resident on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
July 2
12:53 a.m., Maple Grove Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 16-year-old Madison male for Violating Gdl Restrictions-Curfew.
9:36 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
12:58 p.m., S. Main St. and Valley View St., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:20 p.m., S. Main St. and Melody Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Brooklyn man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:51 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 40-year-old Des Moines, Iowa woman on Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
5:02 p.m., Meister Dr. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 39-year-old Verona woman on Illegible License Plates.
5:12 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Dubuque, Iowa man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
6:35 p.m., Paoli St. and S. Main St., drug investigation – Police issued three citations to a 22-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc., Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance. Police also issued an ordinance violation for Possession of Marijuana.
8:22 p.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Belleville woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:40 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Madison female on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:27 p.m., Paoli St. and Bruce St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 67-year-old West Hartford, Connecticut woman on Operating Left of Center.
9:43 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 65-year-old Verona woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.