June 5
6:23 p.m., E. Verona Ave., domestic/family trouble – Police arrested a 24-year-old Verona man for False Imprisonment.
7:56 p.m., S. Shuman St., disturbance – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 62-year-old Madison man for Disorderly Conduct.
11:52 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 19-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and Operation Without Valid License Because Expiration.
June 6
7:36 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Madison woman for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
7:55 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Tualatin, Oregon man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
8:24 a.m., Epic Ln. and Northern Lights Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (25-29 mph).
8:58 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
9:22 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
9:35 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 68-year-old Fitchburg woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:51 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
10:07 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 16-year-old Madison male for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph) and Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
1:57 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 61-year-old Barneveld man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
2:36 p.m., County Hwy M and Range Trl., traffic stop – Police cited a 57-year-old Janesville woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:24 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 73-year-old Mount Horeb man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:46 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
4:16 p.m., County Hwy M and County Hwy PB, accident, no injury – Police cited a 17-year-old Oregon male for Inattentive Driving.
4:18 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Fitchburg female for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
4:52 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
5:20 p.m., N. Main St. and Prairie Oaks Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
5:43 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
6:24 p.m., S. Main St. and Paoli St., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Oregon woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:43 p.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Madison woman on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
9:13 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 40-year-old Verona man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
June 7
12:21 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Verona woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
12:52 p.m., S. Nine Mound Rd. and Woods Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
1:21 p.m., S. Nine Mound Rd. and Woods Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
3:09 p.m., N. Main St., accident, private property – Police cited a 58-year-old Fitchburg man for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
6:35 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Maple Grove Dr., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 59-year-old Mcfarland man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and Operator Violate Red Traffic Light.
6:52 p.m., Northern Lights Rd. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:23 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Middleton man for Violation of Child Safety Restraint - Child Under 4 Years of Age and gave a warning on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
7:43 p.m., Paoli St. and Venture Ct., traffic stop – Police cited a 29-year-old Belleville woman for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
7:55 p.m., S. Franklin St. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Fitchburg man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:21 p.m., N. Marietta St. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Verona woman for Illegible License Plates.
8:44 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Belleville man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:09 p.m., S. Main St. and Valley View St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 69-year-old Monroe man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
9:28 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police cited a 47-year-old Verona woman for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
9:29 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Verona man for Illegible License Plates.
10:02 p.m., Paoli St. and State Hwy 60 Southbound/U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 16-year-old Verona female for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
10:07 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Fitchburg woman for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance and gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:22 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Beloit man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
June 8
12:11 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound and Fitchrona Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 19-year-old Belleville woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:39 a.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and Mckee Rd., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 46-year-old Hollandale man on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:50 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
8:07 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
8:22 a.m., Todd St., traffic stop – Police cited a 16-year-old Verona female for Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
8:35 a.m., Aspen Ave. and Todd St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Verona male on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
9:00 a.m., Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 55-year-old Spring Green man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:20 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and Tamarack Way, traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 33-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt. Police also gave two warnings on Fail/Maintain High-Mounted Stop Lamp and Cracked/Damaged Vehicle Windshield.
6:09 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 21-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (1-10 mph).
8:33 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 23-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
June 9
2:57 a.m., Llanos St., unwanted person – Police issued an ordinance violation to an 18-year-old Albany man for Disorderly Conduct.
10:47 a.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 42-year-old Fitchburg man for Operation Without Valid License Because Expiration and gave a warning on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
6:06 p.m., Acadia Way and Azurene Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 20-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:16 p.m., County Hwy M and County Hwy PD, traffic stop –Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:29 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 38-year-old Verona man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
9:35 p.m., Ineichen Dr. and County Hwy M, drug investigation – Police arrested a 26-year-old Middleton man for Possession of Cocaine and gave a warning on Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
June 10
1:36 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 64-year-old Madison man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
8:44 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
9:12 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:16 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 19-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:47 p.m., Wildcat Way, ordinance violation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 15-year-old Verona male for Juvenile – Truancy.
7:08 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 22-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights. Police also gave two warnings on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (1-10 mph) and Obstructed License Plates.
9:20 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police cited a 60-year-old Dodgeville man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
10:14 p.m., Woods Rd. and Wildcat Way, traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Verona male for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights and gave a warning on Illegible License Plates.
10:32 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Phoenix, Arizona man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
June 11
1:24 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old New Berlin man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:54 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 58-year-old Madison man on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
9:10 a.m., N. Main St. and Harriet St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 38-year-old Verona woman for Operating While Suspended and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:09 p.m., S. Nine Mound Rd. and Half Mile Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 51-year-old Verona man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
4:47 p.m., County Hwy PB and U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Madison woman for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance. Police also gave two warnings on Improper Left Turn/Completion and Fail to Signal Turn.
5:46 p.m., Stony Ridge Cir. and County Hwy M, traffic arrest – Police issued two citations to a 21-year-old Verona man for Operating While Revoked (Rev Due to Alc/Cont Subst/Refusal) and Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
6:32 p.m., County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old Verona man for Keep Open Intoxicants and gave a warning on Operating Without Valid License Because Expiration.
9:11 p.m., Locust Dr. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Verona man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
10:01 p.m., Old PB and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 54-year-old Verona man for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
11:53 p.m., S. Main St. and Church Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 64-year-old Middleton man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.