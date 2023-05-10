May 1
3:57 p.m., Old PB and Harper Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 61-year-old Monroe woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
4:33 p.m., Aspen Ave., attempt to locate person – Police took a 36-year-old Verona man into custody for a Warrant Service.
5:06 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:30 p.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and Mid Town Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 52-year-old Madison woman for Operating While Suspended.
May 2
12:58 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 28-year-old Verona man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
8:52 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 66-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
3:45 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Blue Mounds man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
4:41 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Jefferson St., check person – Police took a 47-year-old Madison man into custody for a Warrant Service.
May 3
5:27 a.m., Legion St. and S. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 43-year-old Janesville woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
5:48 a.m., N. Main St. and Bering Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 63-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
8:00 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 46-year-old Fitchburg woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
12:52 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 68-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
1:56 p.m., Stony Ridge Cir. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Middleton woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:43 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 55-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
5:27 p.m., Lincoln St. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 30-year-old Verona man for Operating While Suspended and Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
May 4
8:26 a.m., West End Cir. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:31 a.m., Lincoln St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:01 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Deerfield woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:08 a.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 59-year-old Verona man on Operator Violate Red Traffic Light.
11:22 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 72-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
12:12 p.m., County Hwy M and Thousand Oaks Trl., accident, no injury – Police cited a 33-year-old Oregon woman for Fail/Yield While Making Left Turn.
4:39 p.m., Locust Dr. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Verona male on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
4:44 p.m., S. Main St., accident, no injury – Police issued two citations to a 53-year-old Verona woman for Automobile Following Too Closely and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
8:05 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 26-year-old Madison man on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates and Reckless Driving-Endanger Safety.
9:19 p.m., N. Main St. and W. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 67-year-old Oregon woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:59 p.m., N. Main St. and W. Harriet St., drug investigation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman for Possession of Marijuana and gave a warning on Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
May 5
12:25 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Madison woman on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
1:02 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 34-year-old Madison man on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
6:18 a.m., N. Main St. and Bering Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old New Glarus man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:19 a.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 50-year-old Madison woman on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
10:12 a.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 47-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:50 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 80-year-old Mount Horeb woman on Fail/Yield While Making Left Turn.
3:11 p.m., Hometown Cir., theft, retail – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 62-year-old Verona man for Retail Theft.
4:13 p.m., S. Nine Mound Rd. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police cited a 15-year-old Madison male for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and gave a warning on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
5:42 p.m., County Hwy M and Morningside Blvd., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Madison man for Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
8:53 p.m., N. Main St. and W. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 28-year-old Madison man on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
9:33 p.m., N. Main St. and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:35 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 16-year-old Verona male on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted and Probationary Licensee Operating Class D Vehicle With Other Person in Vehicle.
10:22 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:26 p.m., S. Main St. and Valley View St., drug investigation – Police issued two ordinance violations to a 16-year-old Verona female for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Police also gave two warnings on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance and Operating Without Required Lamps Lighted.
10:29 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., drug investigation – Police arrested an 18-year-old Madison man for Possess With Intent-THC (<=200 grams) and issued a citation for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph). An officer stopped a vehicle for a speed violation. The odor of marijuana was detected, and a search of the vehicle yielded two dozen THC vaporizer cartridges, marijuana, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia. The driver admitted he sold the THC cartridges and, was in fact, on his way to sell THC cartridges when he was stopped by the officer. The offender was arrested and booked into jail for Possession of THC with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
11:47 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 15-year-old Verona female on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
May 6
12:20 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Madison man for Operating While Suspended and gave a warning on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
12:45 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old New Glarus male for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt. Police also gave warnings on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
1:17 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Virgina Beach, Virginia man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
2:58 a.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and Mckee Rd., traffic arrest – Police arrested a 55-year-old Blanchardville man for Bail Jumping-Felony. An officer stopped a vehicle and determined the operator was violating bail conditions by operating without a valid license. Additional charges of Operating After Revocation and Failure to Install an Ignition Interlock Device will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office.
10:01 a.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 57-year-old Spring Green woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:52 a.m., Horizon Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:21 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 37-year-old Verona woman on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
3:22 p.m., N. Marietta St., arrested adult – Police arrested a 33-year-old Verona man for Intentionally Abusing a Hazardous Substance. Officers were dispatched to assist EMS with an individual who was huffing a hazardous substance. It was determined the individual went unconscious at one point due to his activity.
5:06 p.m., N. Marietta St., domestic/family trouble – Police arrested a 34-year-old Verona woman for Battery.
8:35 p.m., Wildcat Way, intoxicated person – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 17-year-old Madison female for Underage Person – Possess or Consume Alcohol. The individual was removed from VAHS Prom and released to adult family members.
11:45 p.m., S. Main St. and Park Ln., intoxicated driver – Police arrested a 60-year-old Verona woman for Operating While Under the Influence and issued two citations for Operating While Under the Influence and Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted. An officer stopped a vehicle because it was being operated without any lights on. Signs of impairment were observed by the officer and the driver was requested to perform a series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. The driver was arrested for OWI – First Offense. The evidentiary breath test was refused by the driver and a search warrant was drafted and endorsed by a judge, which permitted the officer to obtain a blood sample. The driver was released to a responsible party.
May 7
12:47 a.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
7:52 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 27-year-old Madison man on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
8:12 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Verona man for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture).
9:39 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 46-year-old Potosi woman for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
10:22 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Wausau woman for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
3:35 p.m., Horizon Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 51-year-old Madison man for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
4:09 p.m., Commerce Pkwy. and S. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Monona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:25 p.m., Commercial Ave., assist other agency, k9 – Police cited an 18-year-old Verona woman for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and gave warnings on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:32 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:45 p.m., Gilman St. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Blanchardville woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:15 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
5:33 p.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
5:54 p.m., Old PB and Harper Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 44-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
5:57 p.m., Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
7:53 p.m., Prairie Oaks Dr. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:41 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound and County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Sun Prairie man on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
8:51 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 42-year-old Mount Horeb man on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night and Illegible License Plates.
10:03 p.m., N. Main St. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).