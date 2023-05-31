May 22
6:14 a.m., Prairie Oaks Dr. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police issued three citations to a 26-year-old Middleton man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph), Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
8:44 a.m., Woods Rd. and Wildcat Way., traffic stop – Police cited a 63-year-old Oregon woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:08 a.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Belleville woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:32 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 32-year-old Verona man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
9:50 a.m., West End Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Belleville woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:47 p.m., Westridge Pkwy and Jenna Dr., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 17-year-old Verona female on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance and Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
8:40 p.m., S. Main St. and Valley View St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 58-year-old New Glarus woman on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
8:57 p.m., County Hwy M and County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Oregon woman on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
May 23
5:10 a.m., Wild Willow Way, alarm – Police issued an ordinance violation for an Alarm Device Generating False Alarms.
7:54 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
8:14 a.m., County Hwy M and Morningside Blvd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 28-year-old Cottage Grove man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:16 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Fitchburg man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
3:15 p.m., Westridge Pkwy. and Jenna Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
3:34 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Half Mile Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 50-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
4:01 p.m., Westridge Pkwy. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 74-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
4:22 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
4:36 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Todd St., drug investigation – Police cited a 57-year-old Milaca, Minnesota man for Ride in Vehicle Without Wearing Seat Belt.
5:07 p.m., Northern Lights Rd., accident, no injury – Police cited a 20-year-old Madison man for Fail/Yield While Making Left Turn.
5:59 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Middleton man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:54 p.m., Grandview Rd. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 48-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and Possess Open Intoxicants.
10:06 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., drug investigation – Police gave a warning to a 20-year-old Belleville man on Improper Left Turn/Completion.
May 24
12:16 a.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Madison man on Improper Right Turn.
12:21 a.m., Legion St. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona man for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
1:44 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Lucille St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 56-year-old Barneveld woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:32 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police cited a 47-year-old Beloit man for Speeding on Expressway (11-15 mph).
5:48 a.m., Paoli St. and Bruce St., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:53 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and State Hwy 69, traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Madison woman for Speeding on Expressway (11-15 mph).
7:53 a.m., Richard St. and N. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police cited a 38-year-old Fitchburg woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:00 a.m., W. Verona Ave U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
8:17 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
9:25 a.m., County Hwy M and Ineichen Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 65-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:41 a.m., Hubble Rd. and Northern Lights Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Middleton man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (25-29 mph).
9:58 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 56-year-old Fitchburg man on Illegible License Plates.
10:22 a.m., N. Jefferson St. and Silent St., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Sun Prairie woman for Operating While Suspended and gave three warnings on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc., Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
11:25 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police cited a 79-year-old Oregon woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
12:06 p.m., Whalen Rd. and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 52-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:09 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Glenside, Pennsylvania man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
4:46 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Meister Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
5:22 p.m., Basswood Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Fitchburg woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
6:22 p.m., Prairie Oaks Dr. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 20-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:58 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:03 p.m., Llanos St. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:14 p.m., Lincoln St. and William St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Verona man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
9:38 p.m., County Hwy M and Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 73-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:44 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 20-year-old Brookfield man on Fail/Yield to Stop for Emergency Vehicle and Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:28 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., drug investigation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 26-year-old Madison man for Possession of Marijuana.
11:21 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 57-year-old Verona man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration and Operating While Suspended.
May 25
12:22 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:01 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:34 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Madison woman on Illegible License Plates.
3:37 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Verona man on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
5:25 a.m., S. Main St. and Factory St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 59-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
6:26 a.m., Bruce St., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:21 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 51-year-old Monroe man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:49 a.m., Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 56-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:55 a.m., Whalen Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 29-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (25-29 mph).
9:57 a.m., N. Main St. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 64-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:20 p.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
5:44 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and Gateway Pass, drug investigation – Police issued two citations to a 33-year-old Verona woman for Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed and Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture).
6:16 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 29-year-old Mount Horeb man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:10 p.m., Wild Willow Way, alarm – Police issued an ordinance violation for Alarm Device Generating False Alarms.
7:24 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave. traffic stop – Police cited a 52-year-old Mount Horeb man for Illegible License Plates.
8:09 p.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 64-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:44 p.m., W. Harriet St. and N. Shuman St., drug investigation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman for Possession of Marijuana.
8:44 p.m., W. Harriet St. and N. Shuman St., drug investigation – Police issued two citations to a 26-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating While Revoked (Rev Due to Alc/Cont Subst/Refusal).
9:44 p.m., Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Middleton male for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (35-39 mph).
10:27 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 19-year-old Fitchburg woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
10:41 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 29-year-old Verona man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
11:11 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 50-year-old Verona man on Illegible License Plates.
11:22 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Rita Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Waukesha man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
May 26
12:06 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 26-year-old Fitchburg man for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:43 a.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Fitchburg man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
1:59 a.m., N. Main St., intoxicated driver – Police arrested and cited a 25-year-old Verona man for Operating While Under the Influence.
8:30 a.m., Aspen Ave. and Basswood Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 38-year-old Verona woman for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt and gave a warning on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
8:53 a.m., Arthur St. and Aspen Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Verona man on Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
9:02 a.m., Cross Country Rd. and Enterprise Dr., accident, no injury – Police cited an 81-year-old Verona woman for Failure to Yield Right of Way.
9:59 a.m., Cross Country Rd. and North Edge Trl., traffic stop – Police cited a 59-year-old Belleville man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
10:30 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 43-year-old New Glarus woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
10:52 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Fitchburg male for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
1:40 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:12 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 67-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:34 p.m., S. Nine Mound Rd. and Woods Rd., drug investigation – Police arrested a 52-year-old Stoughton man for Drug/Narcotic Violations.
5:34 p.m., S. Nine Mound Rd. and Woods Rd., drug investigation – Police issued three citations to a 42-year-old Mount Horeb man for Operating While Suspended, Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance. Police also gave a warning on Fail/Notify Address Change.
7:31 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Mazomanie woman for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
8:03 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 43-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
9:12 p.m., Richard Cir. and Richard St., drug investigation – Police issued two citations to a 22-year-old Madison man for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. Police also issued two ordinance violations for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
10:59 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Fitchburg male on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
11:29 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Verona woman for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
11:44 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Fitchburg man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
May 27
12:05 a.m., S. Marietta St. and Church Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 29-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:18 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Verona man on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
1:26 a.m., Enterprise Dr. and Silent St., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Sheboygan man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
1:40 a.m., N. Main St. and Prairie Oaks Dr., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Madison woman for Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
2:13 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 48-year-old Fitchburg man on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
5:23 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Madison woman for Speeding on Expressway (25-29 mph).
7:14 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:42 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old Middleton man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:06 p.m., Old PB and Harper Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 43-year-old Oregon man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
8:13 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 36-year-old Middleton man on Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
9:29 p.m., N. Jefferson St. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 40-year-old Sparta man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
9:45 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Madison woman for Speeding on Expressway (16–19 mph).
10:07 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Lincoln St., traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Fitchburg female for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:09 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Half Mile Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Verona woman for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
10:53 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 25-year-old Verona resident for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture) and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
May 28
12:02 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., drug investigation – Police issued two citations to a 26-year-old Madison woman for Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal and Operating While Suspended. Police also issued two ordinance violations for Resisting or Interfering With Officer and Possession of Marijuana.
2:00 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
2:14 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police cited a 35-year-old Verona woman for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
2:39 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Barneveld man on Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
10:32 a.m., Ineichen Dr. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 52-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:08 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 53-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
1:20 p.m., Old PB and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph) and gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:47 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 32-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
3:37 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Los Angeles, California woman for Speeding on Expressway (11-15 mph).
4:26 p.m., Old PB and Harper Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 66-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
5:32 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:35 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 36-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.