May 29
10:55 a.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Deforest man for Operating While Revoked (Rev Due to Alc/Cont Subst/Refusal). Police also gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
2:14 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Todd St., traffic stop – Police cited a 53-year-old Madison man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
May 30
5:35 a.m., Enterprise Dr. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 56-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
2:48 p.m., N. Main St. and E. Verona Ave., accident, no injury – Police cited a 73-year-old Verona man for Operating Left of Center.
2:48 p.m., N. Main St. and E. Verona Ave., accident, no injury – Police cited a 66-year-old Verona woman for Fail/Yield From Nonhighway Access.
3:40 p.m., Old PB, drug investigation – Police took a 25-year-old Cottage Grove man into custody for a Warrant Service.
5:41 p.m., County Hwy PB and Wesner Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 19-year-old New Glarus man on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
7:50 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 57-year-old Verona man for Operating While Suspended and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
10:03 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police arrested a 17-year-old Madison male for Possess With Intent/Deliver Narcotics.
10:03 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 19-year-old Verona woman for Resisting or Interfering With Officer.
10:03 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police issued three citations to a 19-year-old Madison man for Operating While Suspended, Underage Person Transport Intoxicants and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
May 31
8:26 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 57-year-old Belleville man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:00 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (25-29 mph).
10:47 a.m., S. Main St. and Paoli St., traffic stop – Police cited a 37-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:41 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Madison woman on Automobile Following Too Closely.
1:56 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Todd St., traffic stop – Police cited a 82-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:36 p.m., Lincoln St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Verona woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
9:42 p.m., Schweitzer Dr. and Lincoln St., traffic stop – Police cited a 29-year-old Sun Prairie resident for Operating While Suspended.
11:41 p.m., State Hwy 69 Southbound and Paoli St., traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
June 1
8:22 a.m., Legion St. and Church Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:21 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:34 a.m., Walnut St. and Poplar Way, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Verona woman on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
1:40 p.m., U.S. Hwy 12 Eastbound, arrested adult – Police took a 46-year-old Madison man into custody for a Warrant Service.
3:31 p.m., Aspen Ave., disturbance – Police arrested a 51-year-old Madison man for Disorderly Conduct. Police also issued a citation for Operating While Suspended.
June 2
7:21 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 55-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:13 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
8:27 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
8:44 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 52-year-old Verona man on Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
10:40 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 72-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:07 p.m., Mark Dr., atl-person – Police took a 46-year-old Verona man into custody for a Warrant Service.
5:32 p.m., E. Chapel Royal Dr., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 44-year-old Madison woman on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate and Fail/Maintain High-Mounted Stop Lamp.
5:56 p.m., S. Main St. and Melody Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old Middleton man for Operating Without Valid License (First Offense).
7:58 p.m., Enterprise Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
9:14 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound and Grandview Rd., drug investigation – Police issued two citations to a 23-year-old Fitchburg woman for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and Keep Open Intoxicants.
9:14 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound and Grandview Rd., drug investigation – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison woman for Possess Open Intoxicants.
10:03 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 16-year-old Fitchburg female for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and gave a warning on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
June 3
12:01 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound and County Hwy PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 38-year-old Madison man for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture).
12:07 a.m., Prairie Oaks Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 59-year-old Lodi man for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance and gave a warning on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
12:12 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
1:00 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 23-year-old Barneveld man for No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
3:26 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Madison woman for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and gave a warning on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
6:11 a.m., N. Main St. and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and gave a warning on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
8:32 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:13 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 52-year-old Platteville woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
4:19 p.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Madison woman on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
6:32 p.m., Venture Ct. and Paoli St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 36-year-old Verona man on Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
8:53 p.m., Rita Ave. and Mark Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Verona man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
9:58 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 33-year-old Sun Prairie man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
10:09 p.m., Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
10:21 p.m., S. Main St. and Church Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 19-year-old Fitchburg man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
11:25 p.m., Gilman St. and Silent St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Verona female on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
June 4
12:45 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Verona man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration and gave a warning on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
12:53 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:47 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Madison woman for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
2:43 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Sun Prairie man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:00 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Fitchburg man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:53 a.m., Barbara St. and Mark Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 74-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:06 a.m., S. Main St. and Valley View St., traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Mount Horeb woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:38 p.m., S. Franklin St., weapons violation – Police arrested an 18-year-old Verona man for Disorderly Conduct.
10:05 p.m., N. Main St. and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 66-year-old Verona woman on Improper Left Turn.
10:31 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Lyndon Station woman on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
10:42 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 21-year-old Verona woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.